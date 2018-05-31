During the international forums for cooperation, Clean Energy Ministerial 9 (CEM9) and Mission Innovation 3 (MI-3), in the Oeresund region in May, CEM9 ministers were shown how the Nordic electricity market works.

A strength of the Nordic electricity market is its flexibility in energy production.

The Nordic Region has everything from wind and solar, to hydroelectric power and biomass.

This means that the countries complement each other. For example, if the wind drops in Denmark, hydroelectric power from Norway can help to plug the gap, like a Nordic battery.

Fluctuating renewable energy sources such as wind and solar are combined with more flexible sources such as biomass and hydroelectric power, as well as other thermal production.

The objective of CEM9 and MI-3 is to propel the green transition. The Nordic electricity market is a good fit with this.

A new film was screened that explains how the most integrated regional electricity market in the world works, and what its benefits are.

""Nordic co-operation in the electricity market is globally unique. In addition to being one of the world's most integrated forms of regional co-operation, the Nordic Region is also a world leader in terms of sustainable energy and climate-smart solutions. Integrating renewable energy into an electricity grid isn't easy, but the Nordic Region has succeeded in doing so. For this reason, it's important that we have the opportunity to present our solutions in broader international contexts, such as CEM9," says the Secretary General of the Nordic Council of Ministers Dagfinn Hoeybraaten.

But as Hoeybraaten says at the end of the film, there is one additional Nordic resource which is extremely important.

"Trust. Without trust and good communication among all stakeholders this simply would not work".

NOTE: The Nordic countries and Nordic Council of Ministers co-hosted the CEM9 and MI- 3 with the European Commission in Copenhagen and Malmoe. Alongside these meetings, a series of energy events under the name Nordic Clean Energy Week were held between 21 and 25 May.

Jens Skov-Spilling is the senior energy adviser at Nordic Council of Ministers.

Disclaimer: This article is sponsored by a third party. All opinions in this article reflect the views of the author and not of EUobserver.