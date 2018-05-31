Thursday

31st May 2018

Nordic electricity market presented to global energy ministers

  • It is not easy to integrate different energy sources in one system, but the Nordic countries have succeeded (Photo: Kim Hansen)

By

During the international forums for cooperation, Clean Energy Ministerial 9 (CEM9) and Mission Innovation 3 (MI-3), in the Oeresund region in May, CEM9 ministers were shown how the Nordic electricity market works.

A strength of the Nordic electricity market is its flexibility in energy production.

The Nordic Region has everything from wind and solar, to hydroelectric power and biomass.

This means that the countries complement each other. For example, if the wind drops in Denmark, hydroelectric power from Norway can help to plug the gap, like a Nordic battery.

Fluctuating renewable energy sources such as wind and solar are combined with more flexible sources such as biomass and hydroelectric power, as well as other thermal production.

The objective of CEM9 and MI-3 is to propel the green transition. The Nordic electricity market is a good fit with this.

A new film was screened that explains how the most integrated regional electricity market in the world works, and what its benefits are.

""Nordic co-operation in the electricity market is globally unique. In addition to being one of the world's most integrated forms of regional co-operation, the Nordic Region is also a world leader in terms of sustainable energy and climate-smart solutions. Integrating renewable energy into an electricity grid isn't easy, but the Nordic Region has succeeded in doing so. For this reason, it's important that we have the opportunity to present our solutions in broader international contexts, such as CEM9," says the Secretary General of the Nordic Council of Ministers Dagfinn Hoeybraaten.

But as Hoeybraaten says at the end of the film, there is one additional Nordic resource which is extremely important.

"Trust. Without trust and good communication among all stakeholders this simply would not work".

NOTE: The Nordic countries and Nordic Council of Ministers co-hosted the CEM9 and MI- 3 with the European Commission in Copenhagen and Malmoe. Alongside these meetings, a series of energy events under the name Nordic Clean Energy Week were held between 21 and 25 May.

Jens Skov-Spilling is the senior energy adviser at Nordic Council of Ministers.

Disclaimer: This article is sponsored by a third party. All opinions in this article reflect the views of the author and not of EUobserver.

Focus

Trust is 'gold' in digital age

Trust is perhaps the most important resource and the key to building successes, but new Nordic research indicates that challenges may lie ahead in the digital age.

Magazine

Bioeconomy is a win-win strategy for Finland

"The big problem in the world today is a lack of resources and a lack of bio-diversity," says Finnish environment minister Kimmo Tiilikainen. His country plans to produce what the world needs the most.

Green stadiums at the 2018 FIFA World Cup

By the time the tournament kicks off on 14 June, all twelve stadiums will all have undergone a standards certification process for sustainable buildings.

