Athens mayor wants direct access to EU migration fund

Georgos Kaminis, the mayor of Athens, is on a mission.

In Brussels last week, he told MEPs that the Greek capital is better able to service and help refugees and asylum seekers by getting direct access to EU money.

"EU funding needs to be organised in such a way that local authorities are entitled to distribute it," he said on Wednesday (16 May).

The European Commission earlier this month proposed to almost triple the money dedicated to migration in the next EU budget to ar...