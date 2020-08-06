Thursday

6th Aug 2020

  1. Section
  2. Stakeholders

Stakeholder

Renew Europe has a plan to combat gender-violence

  • Dutch MEP Samira Rafaela: 'We in Renew Europe want to move further, and push for a systemic approach to protecting women from violence' (Photo: European Parliament)

By

A society is only strong when it succeeds in protecting those who need it most.

All too often, women are still the victims of domestic violence. We've seen it in the quarantine period, where violence within families rose dramatically – by an estimated 60 percent.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

We see it now in Poland, where a political agenda is aggressively pursued to the detriment of women. We see attempts being made to suppress women's rights and independence all across the world, both in developing and developed countries.

But we also see the unmistakable signs pointing the other way: where women and girls are empowered, society as a whole thrives. That is precisely what some in power are afraid of!

The European Union stands for human rights, gender equality and equal opportunities. We need to use the EU to stand up for the protection of women.

That is why the decision of the Polish government to leave the Istanbul Convention matters so much.

The EU and all of its member states signed up to the convention, as it is a logical and necessary corollary of European values, a way of putting them firmly into practice.

Six countries have not ratified it yet, and the EU as such has yet to accede.

This is not about supposedly traditional values – when was violence against women ever a value? – it is about living up to the European values we all signed up to. We have to put pressure on Poland to keep its commitments.

This should be a part of the conditionality attached to the MFF and the recovery fund.

You can't have all the benefits of European integration while undermining European values.

We want the European Council to move ahead without further delay in ratifying the convention. This would send a strong signal of Europe's continued engagement.

We of Renew Europe want to move further, and push for a systemic approach to protecting women from violence.

We have proposed an EU protocol to prevent violence against women and girls in emergency situations, like the confinement we've seen recently, and to support victims.

A lot can be done to improve support services, such as shelters and safe accommodation, to spread information on rights and legal support, to install hotlines for victims to turn to, or to inform them of code signals that make it easier for them to cry out when necessary.

These women need our help. Their safety is the surest sign of European values in real life: When they suffer, we fail. When they thrive, we win.

Author bio

Samira Rafaela is an MEP for the Dutch social-liberal political party D66, part of the Renew Europe group.

Disclaimer

This article is sponsored by a third party. All opinions in this article reflect the views of the author and not of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Stakeholders

Related stories

  1. EU recovery fund and budget negotiations aren't over yet
  2. We need to do more for our small and medium-sized enterprises
  3. Coronavirus exposes increase in violence targeting women
  4. Women hit hardest by corona economic crisis

Coronavirus

Coronavirus exposes increase in violence targeting women

Coronavirus lockdowns have triggered a spike in domestic, sexual and gender-based violence across Europe. However, experts stressed that the end of lockdowns will bring additional challenges, such as economic uncertainty or job losses, which can lead to more abuse.

Coronavirus

Women hit hardest by corona economic crisis

While women are in the frontline on fighting the pandemic, they are also exposed more to the economic crisis that will follow. The pay gap could also grow. More security for flexible jobs, and investment in care work, could help.

Stakeholders' Views

This EUobserver section provides a platform for EU stakeholders to communicate positions, views and activities.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDANext generation Europe should be green and circular
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNEW REPORT: Eight in ten people are concerned about climate change
  3. UNESDAHow reducing sugar and calories in soft drinks makes the healthier choice the easy choice
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersGreen energy to power Nordic start after Covid-19
  5. European Sustainable Energy WeekThis year’s EU Sustainable Energy Week (EUSEW) will be held digitally!
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic states are fighting to protect gender equality during corona crisis

Latest News

  1. Rainbow flag protesters charged by Polish police
  2. An open letter to the EPP on end of Hungary's press freedom
  3. Renew Europe has a plan to combat gender-violence
  4. Why EU beats US on green pandemic recovery
  5. Azerbaijan ambassador to EU shared anti-George Floyd post
  6. Polish party roars back at EU on LGBTI fines
  7. EU: Hong Kong election delay undermines democracy
  8. Why hydrogen is no magic solution for EU Green Deal

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us