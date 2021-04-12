Monday

12th Apr 2021

  1. Section
  2. Stakeholders

Stakeholder

Incorporating gender in trade policy to benefit all

  • Samira Rafaela MEP. To understand how trade can better benefit women, Renew Europe has launched a position paper on gender and trade (Photo: Samira Rafaela)

By

As former commissioner for trade Cecilia Malmström rightfully addressed, we need to empower women through trade.

By capitalising on gender equality efforts in EU policies, we have the chance to make sure trade does indeed benefit all and inclusive growth is possible.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The first steps are taking place, for example by including gender provisions in the EU-Chile trade negotiations. To understand how trade can better benefit women, Renew Europe has on Monday (12 April) launched a position paper on gender and trade.

The EU's trade policy has the potential to empower women in areas where they cannot reach the same potential as men based on their gender.

To achieve this goal, understanding the various roles women have in trade is vital.

Entrepreneurs, employees, consumers

Women are entrepreneurs who manage their own business, they are employees at companies, and women are consumers. Considering these roles in trade through a gender lens leads to a more inclusive trade policy and better gender-mainstreaming of EU policies, such as the upcoming due diligence legislation.

As international research shows, countries that engage with international trade tend to have more gender-equality than less open economies. Trade policy is thus a powerful tool to create opportunities for women, if used properly.

Research also shows that women entrepreneurs have less access to finance than their male counterparts do.

This leads to fewer opportunities on the global market for their businesses.

Additionally, women have limited access to digital solutions and skills development, making them less innovative and competitive. This development is worrisome, as the digital transition will be key in the next decade.

To move forward, the EU can take a few steps.

A direct contribution is possible by incorporating a gender perspective in trade policy, and collecting gender-disaggregated data to understand how trade benefits women.

Including specific gender chapters in our agreements can function as a stepping stone for data collection, as well as providing a platform to discuss gender matters with our partners.

Furthermore, focussing on specific areas such as SMEs, digitalisation, and e-commerce can be particularly advantageous for women.

Gender-mainstreaming of aspects of trade policy can help women benefit from international trade at the same level as men. This will build a more resilient global value and supply chain, lead to more competitiveness on the world market, and eventually more gender equality.

Incorporating a gender perspective in the EU's trade policy can function as a means to enhance the effectiveness of our trade agreements to the benefit of all - a crucial aspect of our post-Covid recovery.

Gender and trade policy paper

Author bio

Samira Rafaela is a Dutch MEP for the social-liberal political party D66, and part of the Renew Europe Group. She leads the position paper of Renew in the European Parliament on gender and trade.

Disclaimer

This article is sponsored by a third party. All opinions in this article reflect the views of the author and not of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Stakeholders

Related stories

  1. Europe must not turn its back on the Mediterranean diet
  2. Renew Europe has a plan to combat gender-violence
  3. A renewed EU-US relationship for a positive global change
  4. Vaccine certificates are a way to reopen Europe, not close it
Renew Europe has a plan to combat gender-violence

This is not about supposedly traditional values – when was violence against women ever a value? – it is about living up to the European values we all signed up to. We have to put pressure on Poland.

Vaccine certificates are a way to reopen Europe, not close it

A common vaccination certificate – instead of 27 individual initiatives - can form part of the solution, together with other sanitary measures already in place, to resume travel and tourism and reduce current travel restrictions.

Podcast: 'Big Tech' and the threat to democracy

Do tech giants like Google, Apple or Facebook have too much power? Is their growing power a threat to democracy? These topics are highlighted in the latest Nordic Talks podcast, featuring three specialists - among them EU commissioner Margrethe Vestager.

Who cares? Precarious situation facing 21st century heroines

In 2019, of all part-time jobs in the EU, 73.8 percent were held by women. Without a clear policy on flexible career development, women always end up sacrificing their career with knock on effects for the quality of female employment.

News in Brief

  1. UK reopens bars and restaurants
  2. New Libyan PM to meet Erdoğan in Ankara
  3. EU keen to end row with US on aircraft subsidies
  4. Iran says Natanz nuclear site hit by terrorism, suspects Israel
  5. Two conservative candidates to succeed Merkel
  6. Blinken to return to Brussels for talks on Ukraine, Afghanistan
  7. EU powers 'regret' Russia's silence on Ukraine
  8. Turkey blames EU for sexist protocol fiasco

Synergy need to tackle climate change in Mediterranean

The Interreg Med, a cross-border initiative of 13 countries around the Mediterranean Sea, has made the fight against climate change the cornerstone of its strategy for the next years - since the region is facing irreversible environmental damage.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region can and should play a leading role in Europe’s digital development
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council to host EU webinars on energy, digitalisation and antibiotic resistance
  5. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market

Latest News

  1. Incorporating gender in trade policy to benefit all
  2. Does Italian regionalism actually work?
  3. Travel certificates back on the agenda This WEEK
  4. EU spent €252m on meat and dairy ads, despite green pledges
  5. Russia reassures EU on Sputnik V after EUobserver report
  6. The Covid bell tolls for eastern Europe's populists
  7. Four deaths after taking Russian Sputnik V vaccine
  8. Post-Brexit riots flare up in Northern Ireland

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us