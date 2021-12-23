How close are we to battery-powered planes? What effect has Greta Thunberg had on the attitudes of her fellow Swedes? Is small-scale farming the future? How can we eat more sustainably?

These are just a few of the questions and challenges up for discussion in a new podcast series produced in collaboration with Monocle Radio.

Student or retired? Then this plan is for you.

Listen to ministers, activists, and visionaries and be inspired by their insight, knowledge, and ideas from the Nordics.

The green transition is on the agenda for several special editions of Monocle's The Foreign Desk Explainer, which delve deep into topics of global importance from the Nordic Region.

With a focus on sustainability issues, this international series has been produced in the run up to, during, and after the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow, which stressed the need for climate action.

Insights from ministers, activists, and researchers

From sustainable agriculture, carbon-neutrality and the challenge of climate fatigue to greener travel – and eating habits.

In the podcast series, hosted by British journalist and author Michael Booth, you'll meet the internationally-acclaimed architect Lene Tranberg, professor Rune Blomhoff (who is leading efforts on the upcoming Nordic nutrition recommendations), Finnish minister of the environment and climate change, Krista Mikkonen, as well as Ivar Karlsson, head of a railway travel agency in Sweden, and Saara Kankaanrinta, who was nominated for the 2021 Nordic Council Environment Prize, and many more.

They'll all be sharing their knowledge, visions and perspectives on the green transition.

We hope you enjoy the smörgåsbord of topics in this ongoing podcast series:

• The road to greener travel habits in the Nordics

• How to achieve carbon neutrality in the Nordics

• Nudging the Nordics towards eating more sustainably

• Preparing for the consequences of climate change

• Nordic tools for sustainable agriculture

• How to communicate a long-term crisis – the challenge of climate fatigue

• Biodiversity topping the Nordic agenda

• The Nordic phoenix effect – time to re-establish community

All the podcasts can be found here.