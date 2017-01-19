British businessman launches anti-EU website

Arron Banks, a British businessman, has launched a right-wing, anti-EU news website on the model of Breitbart, a populist US website, which is also expanding in Europe.

The Banks website, called Westmonster, went online on Thursday (19 January), the day before Donald Trump’s inauguration in the US.

It published stories on Brexit, on burqas, and on Polish immigrants.

Its blurb said it was: “Pro-Brexit, pro-Farage, pro-Trump. Anti-establishment, anti-open borders, anti-corporatism.”

It said that Brexit and Trump’s victory in the US were “one hell of a beating” for “the establishment” and a “victory for ordinary people”.

Nigel Farage, a British eurosceptic politician, who is linked to the new venture published a column on its front page.

With Brexit talks to start in March and with established parties in Dutch, French and German elections to fight against far-right parties like the VVD, the National Front, and the AfD, Westmonster said this year “might just be even bigger” than 2016 in terms of “radical political change”.

Farage, in his column said Dutch far-right leader, could cause a “shock” in The Netherlands and that British diplomats should meet with French far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

One popular story was entitled “Brits want Burqa banned!”.

It cited a YouGov poll saying that 50 percent of British people wanted to ban the full Islamic veil. It said that Germans also wanted it banned, adding: “Not surprising, given [German chancellor] Merkel’s disastrous open-door immigration policy.”

The stories used provocative language.

One attacked the “wall-to-wall bitching and whining from Remoaners”, referring to “remainers”, or pro-EU voters. Another one attacked the “ultra pro-EU House of Lords”. A third one spoke of “Eurocrats in Brussels living in la-la-land”.

Westmonster also urged people to “Be part of the movement!” by signing up to its email “Red Alert”.

It gave little information on its ownership or its writers.

According to the BBC, it is 50-percent owned by Banks, a British millionaire who donated £7m to the Leave.EU campaign in the Brexit referendum, and by Michael Heaver, Farage’s former press advisor, who is to edit the site.

Westmonster aimed to generate large traffic by targeting the 800,000 people who still followed Leave.EU on Facebook, the BBC said.

It also aimed to publish stories by Farage, by celebrities, and by right-wing British MPs.

Its links to Trump’s team are to be put on show in Washington this weekend, where Banks and Farage aim to attend Trump’s inauguration and to host Trump at a party in the Hays-Adams Hotel, the BBC added.

The Westmonster launch comes amid plans by Breitbart, a far-right and pro-Trump US website, to expand its operations in Europe.

Breitbart, which used to be run by Steve Bannon, who is now Trump’s senior aide, plans to launch new websites in France and Germany ahead of the upcoming elections.

It launched its first European site in the UK in 2014, which also championed Brexit and Farage.

It is expected to cheer on the National Front and the AfD and to use its large social media following to spread its views. Its UK website has grown by 135 percent year on year and now has 15 million monthly page views, according to The Economist.

Earlier this month its US website reported that Muslim men chanting “Allahu Akbar!” had clashed with police in the town of Dortmund and that German authorities had hushed it up.

Dortmund police debunked the story, but Breitbart did not take it down.

Westmonster and Breitbart’s European launches come amid a Russian anti-EU propaganda campaign that has been described as a threat to French and German democracy.

Russian media, such as RT or Sputnik, backed by Russian state hackers, and by internet trolls and bots will try to sway the results of the two countries’ votes the same way that Russia interfered in the US elections, German and US spy chiefs have warned.