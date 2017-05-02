Brussels gossip? May belittles report on Juncker clash

A devastating account of British prime minister Theresa May’s meeting with European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker last week has shed light on the gap between the UK and the EU ahead of the soon-to-begin Brexit negotiations.

May tried to belittle the report, published in the German FAZ newspaper on Monday (1 May), as “Brussels gossip”, but did not deny the accuracy of the account.

She also tried to use the image of a growing rift with Brussels to bolster her election campaign ahead of the 8 June snap vote.

FAZ said, citing anonymous EU officials, that the May-Juncker dinner, at her London residence on 26 April, exposed a poorly-briefed and ill-prepared May.

“I leave Downing Street ten times more sceptical than I was before,” Juncker said after the meeting according to FAZ.

No money, no trade deal

During the talks May said she would not agree to pay an exit bill when leaving the EU because there was nothing in the EU treaties on that type of settlement, FAZ said.

But Juncker reportedly told May if the UK did not respect its financial obligations, it would not be possible to agree a future trade deal.

The two also disagreed on the sequencing of the talks, with May insisting on negotiating the divorce settlement and the future trade deal in parallel.

But Juncker told her that Britain cannot cancel its membership of the EU as if the bloc was a "golf club".

The EU 27 agreed at a summit on Saturday that the method and principle of settling the UK financial bill must be agreed before moving onto talks on future relations.

But May again told the BBC on Sunday that she would not agree on the divorce fee unless a new trade deal was put in place at the same time.

Citizens by June

She also said they could agree on EU and UK citizens’ rights, one of the other key negotiating elements for the EU 27, by the end of June.

Juncker warned that it might be too ambitious, pointing to for example the complexities of accessing each others’ health systems.

He said after the EU summit: "I have the impression sometimes that our British friends do underestimate the technical difficulties we have to face."

"The single and not simple question of citizens rights is in fact a cortege of 25 different questions which have to be solved. This will take time,” he said.

Cherry-picking is back

EU officials were also alarmed that May seemed to think that she could opt back in to EU policies the UK like after Brexit.

During the dinner, May cited the example of her time as home secretary when in 2014 Britain opted out of all police and criminal justice measures, but would opt back in to 35 of them later.

The EU has warned May several times that such cherry-picking from EU policies will not be possible.

May said she wanted negotiations to be held in secret in monthly, four-day blocks. Juncker told her this was not possible because member states and the European Parliament will need to be informed about the progress.

The EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier has also warned before that talks will have to be transparent.

According to FAS, May told Juncker to make Brexit a success.

Juncker however told May he wanted good relations between Britain and the EU, but that the outcome she envisioned was impossible.

As a third country, outside the single market and the customs union, Britain would almost certainly be worse off than today. “This cannot be a success,” he said.

Breakdown

After the meeting, Juncker put the chances of a breakdown in the negotiations at over 50 percent.

According to the report, Juncker was so alarmed, he called German chancellor Angela Merkel next morning saying May is "living in another galaxy" and "deluding herself”.

Merkel later that day warned in a speech that some in the UK government have “illusions” about the difficulty of the talks.

Asked on Saturday on the EU summit about the dinner, Juncker said: “The meeting we had was very constructive meeting, in a friendly atmosphere, privately everything went well, but in fact we have a problem. Because the British want to leave the EU, and it is not feasible that this can be done just like that."

"It was excellent, I’m not talking about the food,” he quipped.

Following FAS’s report, Michael Roth, Germany’s state minister for Europe tweeted: "The British government must abandon myth that all British will be better off post-Brexit."