UK seeks to maintain EU customs tariffs

Britain wants to keep its EU customs privileges after Brexit but also wants the freedom to negotiate other trade deals.

The position on an “interim” customs pact to enter into force after the UK quits the EU in March 2019 was outlined in a British government statement on Monday (14 August) prior to a more detailed paper due out on Tuesday.

“One possible approach would be a temporary customs union between the UK and the EU ... During this interim period, which will be negotiated with Brussels, Britain will look to negotiate bold new trade relationships around the world”, the British statement said.

It said this arrangement would be "time-limited”, but without giving a deadline.

It also said it would “allow for a smooth and orderly transfer” to the final customs regime.

The final regime would either be a “customs partnership” or a “highly streamlined customs arrangement”, it said.

The “partnership” would “negate the need for a customs border" between the UK and EU states.

It would mean the UK imposed the same tariffs and checks on international imports as the EU and collected customs duties on behalf of EU countries on items that entered the bloc via its ports.

The “streamlined” deal would mean a new customs border, including with Ireland.

But this would use high-tech solutions to create “the freest and most frictionless possible trade”, such as CCTV that recognised the number plates of lorries carrying goods of “trusted traders” to avoid systematic vehicle checks.

The ideas were welcomed by British industry lobbyists, despite the fact they go against the EU’s previous red lines.

The EU has said it would be illegal for the UK to negotiate new trade deals around the world so long as it is still inside its customs union.

It has also said it wants a deal on EU citizens’ rights, on the Irish border, and on the UK’s EU exit bill before negotiating future trade relations.

Phil Hogan, the EU’s agriculture commissioner, told the Financial Times, a British newspaper, that he welcomed the UK’s “appetite for a pragmatic and reasonable outcome to a free-trade agreement”.

But he said “there’s a high level of delusion in London” on the amount of legal work to be done to implement its ideas in time and on the willingness of the other 27 EU states to agree to its proposals.

Keir Starmer, the shadow Brexit minister from the opposition Labour party in the UK, was even more critical.

He said the proposals were “fantastical and contradictory” because they spoke of a new customs border that was not really a border.

“The cabinet remain split on key issues and cannot decide between two very different but equally unachievable options,” he said.

The Irish government said in a statement on Monday the “immediate focus” of EU talks should be “citizens' rights, the financial settlement and the Irish specific issues”.

Sinn Fein, the Irish nationalist party, called the idea of a “streamlined” border “nonsense and impossible to deliver”.

“They [the British government] are prepared to impose an EU frontier across Ireland and are prepared to play fast and loose with our economy and peace agreements,” David Cullinane, its Brexit spokesman said.