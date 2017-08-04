Irish PM proposes EU-UK customs union after Brexit

The Irish prime minister has proposed an EU-UK custom union and a transition period for the UK as a way of keeping an economic open border between Ireland and Northern Ireland after Brexit.
"If the United Kingdom does not want to stay in the [EU] customs union, perhaps there can be an EU-UK customs union," Leo Varadkar said during his first visit to Northern Ireland on Friday (4 August).
"We have one with Turkey. Surely we ...
