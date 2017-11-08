Wednesday

8th Nov 2017

  1. News
  2. Brexit

UK pledges easy registration for EU citizens after Brexit

  • Most EU citizens would be able to remain in the UK after Brexit, London says (Photo: Guled Ahmed)

By

The British government on Tuesday (7 November) promised a streamlined process to help most EU citizens currently living in Britain remain after Brexit in 2019.

The UK published a paper setting out the details on how it wants to register the around three million EU citizens and their families after Brexit.

The rights of EU citizens in the UK and UK citizens in the EU is one of the key issues in Brexit talks.

The paper says that EU citizens and their families who can prove to UK authorities that they lawfully resided before the yet-to-be specified Brexit cut-off date, must be granted "settled status" by the British authorities for after Brexit.

"Caseworkers considering applications will be able to use their discretion where appropriate, meaning those applying to stay in the UK after we leave the EU will not have their applications refused for minor technicalities. We expect the majority of cases to be granted," the UK home office and the department for exiting the EU said in a statement.

Describing plans for the mass registration process, the UK said it would give a two-year 'grace period' after Brexit to apply for the settled status. EU citizens are encouraged to start voluntarily registering after the first phase of Brexit talks is over.

Conditions for refusals will have to be specified in the withdrawal agreement, the paper says.

Those who have lived in the UK for less than five years, the period required for permanent residency, will get a temporary status until they reach the five-year mark.

The UK pledged ahead of this week's Brexit negotiations that the costs of the application will be no more than that of a British passport, attempting to dispel fears that the process will be disproportionately expensive for EU citizens.

The UK would not require citizens who are self-employed, economically not active, or studying to hold a comprehensive sickness insurance, a difficult and costly administrative procedure to go through.

No biometric data will be required, such as fingerprints, EU citizens will only need to submit a photograph.

EU citizens will have the right to appeal at UK courts if their application is rejected, but the policy paper makes no mention of the European Court of Justice, which the EU insists should be the final guarantor of citizens' rights.

The UK government says that the new system for applying for a "settled status" will be "streamlined, low-cost and user-friendly".

"We will support everyone wishing to stay to gain settled status through a new straightforward, streamlined system," the UK's Brexit secretary David Davis said Tuesday in a statement.

The policy paper adds that there would be security checks on EU citizens, and those with criminal records or who pose a "threat to public order or security" might be booted out.

The EU has advocated for a cheap and easy-to-use system for EU citizens to apply for residency after Brexit.

A group representing EU citizens in the UK, the3million, said they still object to the settled status, and to criminality checks. The group expressed concern on Twitter that the appeal process is unclear, while the cut-off date for EU citizens has still not been confirmed.

Site Section

  1. Brexit

Related stories

  1. Brexit talks to resume next week
  2. EU begins preparations for Brexit trade talks
  3. Citizens' rights: where EU and UK differ
  4. MEPs: We'll veto Brexit deal if citizens' rights not improved
Brexit talks to resume next week

UK and EU officials will get together next Thursday to try to achieve "sufficient progress" by December on key issues for unlocking the next phase of negotiations.

EU begins preparations for Brexit trade talks

The EU has launched internal preparations for phase two of Brexit talks, but a December breakthrough only possible if UK gives more detail on divorce issues first.

Visual Data

Citizens' rights: where EU and UK differ

The rights of 3.5 million EU citizens living in the UK and 1.2 million UK nationals living in EU countries is one of the key issues of the Brexit talks.

UK to take over Northern Ireland budget

Northern Ireland secretary James Brokenshire said London is "left with no option but to legislate at Westminster" because of a political deadlock in Belfast amid uncertainty over Brexit.

Brexit talks to resume next week

UK and EU officials will get together next Thursday to try to achieve "sufficient progress" by December on key issues for unlocking the next phase of negotiations.

News in Brief

  1. Irish foreign minister urges 5-year Brexit transition period
  2. Report: EU Commission probing Malta over VAT
  3. Iceland's pro-EU parties end demand for referendum
  4. Merkel sets 16 November as deadline for coalition talks
  5. French parliament approves one-off tax on big companies
  6. 200 Catalan mayors gather in Brussels
  7. UK parliament demands release of Brexit studies
  8. Slovak finance minister eyes Eurogroup chair

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Access EuropeProspects for US-EU Relations Under the Trump Administration - 28 November 2017
  2. World Vision20 November: Exchange of Views at the EP on Children Affected by the Syria Crisis
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable Growth the Nordic Way: Climate Solutions for a Sustainable Future
  4. EU2017EEHow Data Fuels Estonia's Economy
  5. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Step Up Water Management Cooperation
  6. CECEMachinery Industry Calls for Joint EU Approach to Develop Digital Construction Sector
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersMale Business Leaders Gather in Copenhagen to Advance Gender Equality
  8. EnelNo ETS Deal Means It Can Still Be Strengthened
  9. EU2017EEEstonia Anticipates More Digital Cooperation With Sweden
  10. Mission of China to the EUChina Launches Campaign to Protect IPR of Foreign Companies
  11. A Soul for EuropeWho Assumes Responsibility for Europe? Conference on 10-11 November in Berlin
  12. European Jewish CongressEJC Condemns Attacks on Ruta Vanagaite and the Shredding of Her Books in Lithuania

Latest News

  1. UK pledges easy registration for EU citizens after Brexit
  2. New 'momentum' for EU tax haven sanctions
  3. Sicily: Renzi finds Achilles heel in boot of Italy
  4. Plea for radical change outside Bonn climate talks venue
  5. EIB silent on report into 'fraudulent' VW loan
  6. US backs Europe on Russia deterrent
  7. EU commission wants 'credible' tax haven blacklist
  8. The 'nanny state' in consumer health needs to go