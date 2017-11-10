Friday

10th Nov 2017

  1. News
  2. Brexit

EU gives UK two weeks to spell out Brexit money

  • Davis (l) and Barnier (r): Six round of talks have not produced a breakthrough (Photo: European Commission)

By

The UK has two weeks to clarify how much it is willing to pay as part of the financial settlement with the EU after Brexit, the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Friday (10 November). 

Barnier answered the question with a simple "Oui" (yes), when asked if the EU needs the UK to spell out its financial plans in the next two weeks for talks to move onto the second phase of negotiations.

EU leaders will decide in December if Brexit talks have yielded "sufficient progress" on the key issues of the divorce bill, citizens' rights and the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Ambassadors from the EU-27 this week discussed internal deadlines in preparing for the December summit, and will take stock of the progress of Brexit talks on 20 November.

Barnier was speaking in Brussels along with UK Brexit secretary David Davis after the sixth round of talks, which brought no results or breakthroughs.

On citizens' rights Barnier commended the UK's plans on registering EU citizens after Brexit, and said it was a "useful clarification, and good basis for further work".

But the EU chief negotiator said family reunification, the right to export social benefits, and the role of the European Court of Justice in guaranteeing these rights are still outstanding issues.

Davis said the UK courts would be able to take into account the ECJ rulings, but he ruled out any further role for the EU's top court. "A key priority remains to preserve the sovereignty of our courts," he said.

On Ireland, Davis emphasised that any solution to avoid a hard border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland should not result in new borders.

"This cannot amount to creating a new border inside our United Kingdom," Davis said.

Earlier on Friday the Financial Times reported that the EU is calling for Britain accept that Northern Ireland may need to remain inside the bloc's customs union and single market to avoid a hard border. That would create a maritime customs 'border' in the Irish Sea between the island of Ireland and mainland Britain.

Future talks

No new negotiating rounds were agreed, as concerns mount over a possible further delay in talks and a risk of no deal if talks don't progress in December.

The UK was hoping that British prime minister Theresa May's speech in Florence – where she has committed that the UK will pay financial obligations it has made as an EU member, without going into details – would be enough to unlock negotiations at the previous EU leaders' October summit.

But the EU-27 first want to see that commitment put into a negotiating position in detailed form. The UK would first want to see what sort of a relationship it will have with the EU before making commitments on payment.

Davis once again reiterated the UK's desire to move quickly onto the next phase.

"We must now look ahead to moving our discussions onto our future relationship," he told reporters.

 "But we need to see flexibility, imagination and willingness to make progress on both sides if these negotiations are to succeed," he added.

Barnier said however that talks need to make "sincere and real" progress to move further.

The French politician refuted suggestions that hardline French and German positions are stalling negotiations. "The French and German positions are important, but I listen to all 27 member states and the European Parliament," he said.

Concerns are growing over the fate of the Brexit talks as December is approaching with the risk of a 'no deal' scenario increasing.

Poland's EU affairs minister Konrad Szymanski earlier on Friday told reporters that negotiations being under time pressure is a problem, but is also an opportunity for both sides.

"Of course, everything is possible, if you really need you'll find a way how to do it. But the time pressure is more and more uncomfortable," Szymanski said, adding that if talks do no proceed in December, it could be problematic to find another date because of internal procedural aspects on both sides.

EU leaders will next meet in March 2018, after the December summit.

"The logic of negotiations in these kind of situations is quite the opposite, with both sides wanting to use the leverage of time. That's why it will be very hot at the very end, and probably we will end up with a satisfactory deal at the very last minute. It could be March, it would be better if it would be December," Szymanski added.

Site Section

  1. Brexit

Related stories

  1. UK pledges easy registration for EU citizens after Brexit
  2. Brexit talks to resume next week
  3. EU begins preparations for Brexit trade talks
  4. EU rejects UK claim it's slowing Brexit talks
Brexit talks to resume next week

UK and EU officials will get together next Thursday to try to achieve "sufficient progress" by December on key issues for unlocking the next phase of negotiations.

EU begins preparations for Brexit trade talks

The EU has launched internal preparations for phase two of Brexit talks, but a December breakthrough only possible if UK gives more detail on divorce issues first.

EU rejects UK claim it's slowing Brexit talks

The EU is "not confident, but hopeful" that the UK will achieve sufficient progress for 'stage 2' by December, as Britain's Brexit negotiator blames the slow pace of negotiations on the EU ahead of a crucial summit meeting.

Barnier to UK: will you keep EU rules?

As Brexit talks get under way again in Brussels, the EU's chief negotiator gave a glimpse into what the UK could expect from trade talks: no special treatment and limited regulatory divergence.

EU awaits UK money offer to begin transition work

As Brexit talks continue in Brussels, the EU-27 begins discussion on how future relations may look - but will not put anything on paper unless the UK reveals how much it is willing to pay for the 'divorce' settlement.

EU awaits UK money offer to begin transition work

As Brexit talks continue in Brussels, the EU-27 begins discussion on how future relations may look - but will not put anything on paper unless the UK reveals how much it is willing to pay for the 'divorce' settlement.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council Calls for Closer Co-Operation on Foreign Policy
  2. Swedish EnterprisesTrilogue Negotiations - Striking the Balance Between Transparency and Efficiency
  3. Access EuropeProspects for US-EU Relations Under the Trump Administration - 28 November 2017
  4. World Vision20 November: Exchange of Views at the EP on Children Affected by the Syria Crisis
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable Growth the Nordic Way: Climate Solutions for a Sustainable Future
  6. EU2017EEHow Data Fuels Estonia's Economy
  7. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Step Up Water Management Cooperation
  8. CECEMachinery Industry Calls for Joint EU Approach to Develop Digital Construction Sector
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersMale Business Leaders Gather in Copenhagen to Advance Gender Equality
  10. EnelNo ETS Deal Means It Can Still Be Strengthened
  11. EU2017EEEstonia Anticipates More Digital Cooperation With Sweden
  12. Mission of China to the EUChina Launches Campaign to Protect IPR of Foreign Companies

Latest News

  1. EU gives UK two weeks to spell out Brexit money
  2. Clean energy package needs market, not just targets
  3. MEPs probing 'private' expenses oppose transparency
  4. Nordic countries prioritise fossil fuel subsidy reform
  5. Evidence of agencies relocation vote 'will be destroyed'
  6. EU registers 'highest economic growth rate in 10 years'
  7. EU fails again to agree glyphosate renewal
  8. Barnier to UK: will you keep EU rules?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. A Soul for EuropeWho Assumes Responsibility for Europe? Conference on 10-11 November in Berlin
  2. European Jewish CongressEJC Condemns Attacks on Ruta Vanagaite and the Shredding of Her Books in Lithuania
  3. Bio-Based IndustriesDiscover the Future of the Bio-Based Economy. Register Now for the BBI Stakeholder Forum!
  4. European Free AllianceWelcome Catalonia!
  5. UNICEFGrowing Number of Unaccompanied Refugee Children in Greece in Need of Shelter
  6. Counter BalanceNature Destruction Cannot Be Compensated For, Say NGOs
  7. CES - Silicones EuropeSilicones - Enabling the Next Big Leap in Prosthetics and Health
  8. EU2017EEEstonia's Unique E-Health: Thousands of Data Fields, One Personal Health Record
  9. Mission of China to the EUChina Launches First Direct Train From Weihai to Duisburg, Germany
  10. Unesda Soft Drinks EuropeWhy We're Taking Sugary Drinks Out of EU Schools
  11. Centre Maurits CoppietersMedia Landscapes: Is a National Communication Agenda Possible?