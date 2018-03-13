Tuesday

13th Mar 2018

  1. News
  2. Brexit

No-deal Brexit could cost €65bn a year

  • London to take 70 percent of the UK's extra costs (Photo: Davide D'Amico)

By

A no-deal Brexit would cost UK and EU firms £58 billion (€65bn) a year, but the cost could be just £31 billion if the UK stayed in a customs union.

Those were the findings in a flash analysis published by Oliver Wyman, a British consultancy, and Clifford Chance, a law firm, on Monday (11 March).

Thank you for reading EUobserver!

Subscribe now for a 30 day free trial.

  1. €150 per year
  2. or €15 per month
  3. Cancel anytime

EUobserver is an independent, not-for-profit news organization that publishes daily news reports, analysis, and investigations from Brussels and the EU member states. We are an indispensable news source for anyone who wants to know what is going on in the EU.

We are mainly funded by advertising and subscription revenues. As advertising revenues are falling fast, we depend on subscription revenues to support our journalism.

For group, corporate or student subscriptions, please contact us. See also our full Terms of Use.

If you already have an account click here to login.

  • German car making regions would also feel the pinch (Photo: Kancelaria Premiera)

They said the extra costs would arise from tariff and non-tariff, or regulatory, barriers to trade linked to the imposition of World Trade Organisation rules instead of the EU single market rules in place today.

British firms would face £27 billion of costs and EU27 ones a £31 billion bill in the no-deal scenario, while the split would be £17 billion and £14 billion in the customs union one.

The costs would hit five UK sectors the hardest - chemicals and plastics, metals and mining, aerospace, financial services, and life sciences.

On the EU side, they would affect mostly the aerospace, automative, chemicals and plastics, metals and mining, and life science sectors.

They would be felt mostly keenly in London in the UK and in four German regions with a concentration of automative and manufacturing companies - Bavaria, Baden-Wuerttemberg, North Rhine-Westphalia, and Lower Saxony. They would also be felt keenly in the Irish agricultural sector.

The report warned that even if the UK stayed in a customs union, firms trading in goods would benefit more than those in services, especially financial services, as the customs union does not cover these areas.

It added that small British firms, which have little or no experience of trading outside the EU would suffer the most.

"Small firms that today have no non-EU trade will need to establish and run processes that are entirely new to them," it said.

About 60 percent of British firms with fewer than 10 employees traded exclusively within the EU, it noted, and about 37 percent of those with 10 to 49 employees were in the same boat, it said.

Site Section

  1. Brexit

Related stories

  1. No precedents for post-Brexit Irish border
  2. EU offers only free trade deal to post-Brexit UK
  3. EU reforms could turn around Brexit, Blair says

Opinion

No precedents for post-Brexit Irish border

Glib comparisons with the US-Canada border, or municipal boundaries within London, do not stand up to scrutiny - or the reality of an internal Irish border with 275 crossing points in a land beset by 30 years of armed conflict.

EU reforms could turn around Brexit, Blair says

Former British prime minister Tony Blair said the EU should treat Brexit as a 'wake up call' and warned that anxieties which led to the Brexit vote are felt all over Europe.

Britain wants uniquely deep deal with EU

The UK prime minister's third speech on Brexit was the clearest yet on what she wants after Brexit, but still lacked new ideas on resolving some differences, especially on Northern Ireland.

Opinion

No precedents for post-Brexit Irish border

Glib comparisons with the US-Canada border, or municipal boundaries within London, do not stand up to scrutiny - or the reality of an internal Irish border with 275 crossing points in a land beset by 30 years of armed conflict.

News in Brief

  1. Commission proposes European Labour Authority
  2. Barnier tells UK: time to face Brexit 'hard facts'
  3. EU countries agree accountants and tax advisors measure
  4. MEPs mandate talks on €500m defence fund
  5. Report: Belgium ignored Kosovo food fraud tipoff for 18 months
  6. Trump moves to appoint new ambassador to EU
  7. Soros-backed university to open satellite campus in Vienna
  8. Denmark on course for historic lock-out of state employees

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAWatch UNESDA’s president toast its 60th anniversary year
  2. AJC Transatlantic InstituteAJC Condemns MEP Ana Gomes’s Anti-Semitic Remark, Calls for Disciplinary Action
  3. EPSUEU Commissioners Deny 9.8 Million Workers Legal Minimum Standards on Information Rights
  4. ACCAAppropriate Risk Management is Crucial for Effective Strategic Leadership
  5. EPSUWill the Circular Economy be an Economy With no Workers?
  6. European Jewish CongressThe 2018 European Medal of Tolerance Goes to Prince Albert II of Monaco
  7. FiscalNoteGlobal Policy Trends: What to Watch in 2018
  8. Human Rights and Democracy NetworkPromoting Human Rights and Democracy in the Next Eu Multiannual Financial Framework
  9. Mission of China to the EUDigital Cooperation a Priority for China-EU Relations
  10. ECTACompetition must prevail in the quest for telecoms investment
  11. European Friends of ArmeniaTaking Stock of 30 Years of EU Policy on the Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: How Can the EU Contribute to Peace?
  12. ILGA EuropeCongratulations Finland!

Latest News

  1. EU e-privacy proposal risks breaking 'Internet of Things'
  2. Far-right Salvini in Strasbourg rant as he jostles for Italy PM job
  3. Trump tariffs: Europe - we have a problem
  4. EU 'stands with' UK on alleged Russian attack
  5. Threat to collapse Fico coalition after journalist killing
  6. EU parliament united against Selmayr promotion
  7. German underspend on defence to blame for Trump tariffs
  8. EU told to create coalition against fake news