Friday

3rd Aug 2018

  1. News
  2. Brexit

May on Riviera to seek French softening on Brexit

  • May wants to convince Macron that her plan for future EU-UK relations is "mutually beneficial" (Photo: Number10/flickr)

By

UK's "charm offensive" to convince the EU to soften its stance on Brexit talks will reach the French Riviera on Friday (3 August) when prime minister Theresa May meets French president Emmanuel Macron at his official seaside retreat.  

The two leaders will have a working dinner at Begrancon, a former fort sitting on a rock island between Toulon and Saint-Tropez, with Brexit as main menu item. 

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... our join as a group

Don't miss out on

Did you know that 65 percent of EU institution staff find EUobserver influential in terms of EU news? We provide the deep context to make informed decisions. Try us.

Eszter Zalan

Why join?

Watch our reporter Eszter Zalan explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

  • The Fort de Bregancon, where Macron will host May (Photo: Patrub01)

Ahead of crucial weeks leading to the EU October summit - the deadline set for a deal in order to allow time for ratification before Brexit date on 29 March 2019 - May will try to convince Macron that her plans for future EU-UK trade relations would be "mutually beneficial".  

Under the plan, set out in a white paper published in July, the UK would keep some access to the EU single markets for goods, but not for people or services.

The EU has so far ruled out any 'cherry-picking' - the possibility of separating the so-called four freedoms of the single market, the freedoms of movement for people, goods, capital and service.   France has been one of the tougher member states against 'cherry-picking' the freedoms.

The four freedoms are "the very basis of the EU and the single market. It's the definition of what the EU is," French Europe minister Nathalie Loiseau told EUobserver recently.

The future relationship will not be formally negotiated before Brexit happens. But the withdrawal deal that needs to be agreed in autumn will be accompanied by a general declaration setting the main principles.  

The future trade relations, and UK's link to the single market, are also crucial on whether there will be a hard border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. A failure to ensure a soft border would jeopordise the whole Brexit negotiation.

Mid-July, the European Commission called on member states to "step up" preparation for a no deal scenario. 

Earlier this week, foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt warned that the EU and the UK were "heading for no deal by accident," and that a no-deal Brexit would be "a huge geo-strategic mistake."

May's meeting with Macron, on her way back from holidays in Italy, follows a meeting last month in Salzburg with Austrian leader Sebastian Kurz, who holds the rotating EU presidency, and Czech prime minister Andrej Babis.

The meetings, as well as tours of European capitals by Hunt, Brexit secretary Dominic Raab and trade secretary Liam Fox, are to address EU leaders directly, over the head of the EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier - who London sees as too rigid.

'Not a negotiation'

"We are not gamblers, we are negotiators," Raab told French daily Les Echos, arguing that "it would be strange" not to talk about the white paper with UK's partners.

For the UK government, it is crucial to have France and Germany signaling a softening of the EU position.

But an official at the Elysee insisted on Thursday that the Bregancon meeting was "not a negotiation."

"It is not a substitute for the negotiations led by Michel Barnier," the official said. "That's how it will remain."

In an article published in newspapers across Europe on Thursday, Barnier repeated his positions and noted that they are shared by the EU-27.

"The European Council – the 27 Heads of State or government – as well as the European Parliament have often recalled that these economic foundations cannot be weakened," Barnier wrote about the four freedoms.

He pointed out that to ensure an Irish soft border, the EU proposed that "Northern Ireland remains in a common regulatory area for goods and customs with the rest of the EU".

"We are ready to improve the text of our proposal with the UK," he added.

Talks will resume in Brussels on 13 August.  

Meanwhile, a source told EUobserver, the European Commission continues to work on the three issues - withdrawal agreement, future relations and no deal preparation - "regardless of the political atmosphere".

Site Section

  1. Brexit

Related stories

  1. EU urges no-deal Brexit preparation
  2. UK second thoughts unlikely to change Brexit strategy
  3. EU wants answers to de-dramatise Brexit talks
EU urges no-deal Brexit preparation

The EU Commission urged companies, citizens, and member states to prepare in case the UK next March crashes out of the EU without a deal - on the day the new UK Brexit minister arrived in Brussels.

EU wants answers to de-dramatise Brexit talks

Further talks on the Irish border could continue next week as the EU is open to "any solution" that keeps the border invisible. EU negotiator Michel Barnier said key questions remain over the UK's white paper on a future partnership.

May avoids defeat in key Brexit bill

The British prime minister escaped defeat again in parliament, as EU governments question her ability to ratify any Brexit deal by Westminster.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,
  2. IPHRCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  3. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs
  4. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All
  5. IPHRCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
  6. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow
  8. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions
  10. Mission of China to the EUChina: Work Together for a Better Globalisation
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordics Could Be First Carbon-Negative Region in World
  12. European Federation of Allergy and AirwaysLife Is Possible for Patients with Severe Asthma

Latest News

  1. EU still not clear on where to put rescued migrants
  2. May on Riviera to seek French softening on Brexit
  3. Mogherini Asia trip set to deepen EU security role
  4. EU Commission paying too much for iPhones and IT
  5. EU ready to shore up Morocco migrant funding
  6. Media and commission object to Belgium's EU summit 'fee'
  7. Documents on new rules for MEP expenses kept secret
  8. EU Commission: Libya unfit for migrant disembarkation

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. PKEE - Polish Energy AssociationCommon-Sense Approach Needed for EU Energy Reform
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to Lead in Developing and Rolling Out 5G Network
  3. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Economic and Trade Relations Enjoy a Bright Future
  4. ACCAEmpowering Businesses to Engage with Sustainable Finance and the SDGs
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersCooperation in Nordic Electricity Market Considered World Class Model
  6. FIFAGreen Stadiums at the 2018 Fifa World Cup
  7. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Work Together to Promote Sustainable Development
  8. Counter BalanceEuropean Ombudsman Requests More Lending Transparency from European Investment Bank
  9. FIFARecycling at the FIFA World Cup in Russia
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersOECD Report: Gender Equality Boosts GDP Growth in Nordic Region
  11. Centre Maurits Coppieters“Peace and Reconciliation Is a Process That Takes Decades” Dr. Anthony Soares on #Brexit and Northern Ireland
  12. Mission of China to the EUMEPs Positive on China’s New Measures of Opening Up

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us