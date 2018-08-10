Friday

10th Aug 2018

  1. News
  2. Brexit

UK poll suggests Brits would now vote Remain

By

The majority of people in the UK would now vote to remain part of the European Union, according to a new poll.

A YouGov survey on Friday (10 August) suggests 53 percent of voters would choose to stay in the EU, if a referendum was held now, as opposed to 47 percent who would opt to leave.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Did you know that 65 percent of EU institution staff find EUobserver influential in terms of EU news? We provide the deep context to make informed decisions. Try us.

Eszter Zalan

Why join?

Watch our reporter Eszter Zalan explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

The survey canvassed more than 10,000 people ahead of Britain's uncertain departure from the Union next March.

The BBC further reports that 82 percent of young people from 18 to 24 years of age would vote remain should a second referendum be held, citing an average of polls conducted over the past three months.

This compares to the some two-thirds of those over 65 who would vote leave.

Meanwhile, talks between the EU and the UK have floundered over the past few months as internal political rifts in Britain appear to further expose tensions over the issue.

Earlier this week, police chiefs in the UK issued warnings of "substantial risk to public safety" by losing access to EU security databases.

The National Farmers' Union had also warned a no-deal Brexit runs the risk of food shortages as the British pound dropped to a nine-month low against the euro.

Jersey model

The EU and UK have remained at loggerheads on how to proceed given their respective red lines.

Michel Barnier, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, maintains there can be "no cherry-picking" when it comes to retaining UK access to the EU single market for goods.

But The Times, a British newspaper, citing unnamed sources, has reported that the EU may now be willing to make a big concession to appease UK demands.

According to The Times, European leaders may be ready to allow the UK to remain a part of the single market for goods while allowing Britain to opt out of the free movement of people.

The plan is expected to be presented next month at a summit of EU member states in Salzburg, Austria.

The reported proposal is based on the so-called 'Jersey model' where the UK would remain in the single market for goods.

"If May came with the Jersey model there would be a serious discussion among leaders for the first time," a senior EU source, was quoted as saying in The Times.

The EU, in exchange, would then demand that UK's prime minister Theresa May, adopt all future EU environmental and social protections.

Site Section

  1. Brexit

Related stories

  1. May on Riviera to seek French softening on Brexit
  2. EU wants answers to de-dramatise Brexit talks
  3. EU urges no-deal Brexit preparation
EU wants answers to de-dramatise Brexit talks

Further talks on the Irish border could continue next week as the EU is open to "any solution" that keeps the border invisible. EU negotiator Michel Barnier said key questions remain over the UK's white paper on a future partnership.

EU urges no-deal Brexit preparation

The EU Commission urged companies, citizens, and member states to prepare in case the UK next March crashes out of the EU without a deal - on the day the new UK Brexit minister arrived in Brussels.

May avoids defeat in key Brexit bill

The British prime minister escaped defeat again in parliament, as EU governments question her ability to ratify any Brexit deal by Westminster.

News in Brief

  1. German development minister calls for EU 'commissioner for Africa'
  2. Report: Canada appeals for support in Saudi Arabia row
  3. Record number of German child benefits sent abroad
  4. Swiss boycott EU treaty talks that 'undermine' wages
  5. Worries for EU banks exposed to Turkey's sliding lira
  6. French-Algerian millionaire wants to pay Danish niqab fines
  7. Macedonia name deal threatens Greek government
  8. More than half of French babies born outside marriage

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,
  2. IPHRCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  3. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs
  4. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All
  5. IPHRCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
  6. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow
  8. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions
  10. Mission of China to the EUChina: Work Together for a Better Globalisation
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordics Could Be First Carbon-Negative Region in World
  12. European Federation of Allergy and AirwaysLife Is Possible for Patients with Severe Asthma

Latest News

  1. UK poll suggests Brits would now vote Remain
  2. Some EU states face delays in 5G preparation
  3. Nordic and Baltic farmers urgently need EU support
  4. Migrant death rate spikes despite EU 'safety' priority
  5. 10 years on: Russia's occupation of Georgian territory
  6. EU official proposed covering up wifi portal flaw
  7. Has the time finally come for 'European champions'?
  8. EU firms in Iran caught between US and Europe

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us