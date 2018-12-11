Tuesday

11th Dec 2018

  1. News
  2. Brexit

EU rules out Brexit renegotiation, but could help May

  • Theresa May and Donald Tusk hold talks on how to give guarantees to the UK parliament on the problematic backstop (Photo: Council of the European Union)

By

EU top officials said on Tuesday (11 December that British prime minster Theresa May cannot expect changes to the Brexit agreement, as May tours Europe in a last-ditch effort to secure guarantees on the problematic Irish backstop.

May flew first to see Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte in the Hague and then German chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin, and was expected in Brussels on Tuesday evening to hold talks with EU commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and EU council chief Donald Tusk.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential. Try us.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

May on Monday postponed Tuesday's crunch vote in the British parliament on the deal, after facing enormous opposition to the agreement seal by EU and UK negotiators only two weeks before.

Juncker, however, in a speech to the European Parliament poured cold water on May's efforts to seek a legally-binding guarantee that the backstop arrangement, which would keep the UK closely-aligned with the EU's customs rules if there is no trade deal at the end of the transition period.

"The deal we achieved is the best possible. It's the only deal possible. There is no room whatsoever for renegotiation," Juncker told MEPs in Strasbourg, adding that there is "enough room" to give further clarifications and interpretations on the backstop.

'Cannot fathom it'

German state minister for Europe, Michael Roth arriving to a meeting in Brussels also warned not to expect too much from May's meeting in Berlin.

"There are ongoing talks, but I am at a loss of fantasy as to where we possibly could change anything in the deal. What we have arduously negotiated from both sides, cannot be just opened up again now. The only positive I am seeing is that the EU-27 are very united on this," he said.

"I can't fathom that those who have put PM May in this situation might want to stand responsible for the UK to slide into a hard Brexit," Roth added, saying "there will be in principle no new pledges to open up the agreement again."

After meeting May, Merkel reportedly ruled out further negotiations to her parliamentary group in Berlin, but said efforts were being made to give Britain reassurances.

France' Europe minister also said in Brussels there was little room for manoeuvre.

"We are very much concerned about the postponement of the vote on the withdrawal agreement. We've done a lot to help the UK. This withdrawal agreement is the only possible agreement and we've done a lot of concessions to reach it," Nathalie Loiseau said.

France has been one of the key opponents of keeping the UK in the EU's customs union without a trade deal, fearing Britain might use its access to undercut taxes and common rules.

Emergency fixes?

May will have a chance to plead with EU leaders on Thursday, when they gather for a summit in Brussels, to give her legally-binding assurances that the backstop will not be used, or will be temporary.

Rutte in 2016 secured a similar additional document to the EU-Ukraine association agreement after Dutch voters in a non-binding referendum rejected the deal.

With the EU's legal interpretation in hand, Rutte managed to secure parliamentary majority to ratify the agreement.

Another option could for EU leaders to deal with the matter in a conclusion at the end of the summit, which is not a legally-binding document but sets the political direction for the EU.

Recently Spain has managed to extract clarification on the status of Gibraltar at the Brexit summit in November attached to the withdrawal agreement.

No deal?

May's spokesman meanwhile said that the British government intends to hold the postponed vote on the Brexit deal in parliament by 21 January.

With Brexit day, 29 March 2019, only four months away, the EU is now gearing up for the possibility that the EU will sever ties with the EU without an agreement on how it should be done.

Loiseau said the French parliament voted on Monday to authorise the government to adopt ordinances to prepare for a no-deal Brexit.

Site Section

  1. Brexit

Related stories

  1. EU court adds to knife-edge Brexit drama
  2. May on whistle-stop EU tour to seek new backstop pledges
  3. May faces EU leaders head-to-head as Brexit deal falters
  4. May rules out new Brexit vote as final talks speed up
EU court adds to knife-edge Brexit drama

EU judges have granted the UK the right to unilaterally stop Brexit - amid question marks on whether Tuesday's crunch vote in London will take place.

May on whistle-stop EU tour to seek new backstop pledges

The British prime minister dramatically delayed a parliamentary vote on the Brexit deal at the last minute, as she faced defeat. Theresa May will now speed-tour EU capitals to try to secure further political guarantees.

May faces EU leaders head-to-head as Brexit deal falters

The EU is open to extending a proposed Brexit transition period for another year, as Theresa May arrives in Brussels to brief EU leaders on how she sees the way forward in highly-precarious Brexit negotiations.

May rules out new Brexit vote as final talks speed up

The next week will be decisive in Brexit talks in Brussels as the deadline for a deal rapidly approaches. At her party conference in Birmingham, the British PM promised not to hold a second Brexit referendum.

British MPs could 'unilaterally' halt Brexit

British MPs will now vote on Brexit in the knowledge that their ballots could halt the whole process - if the EU court follows the opinion of one of its top jurists.

News in Brief

  1. Brexit vote by Jan 21, PM's office says
  2. Juncker: 'No room' to renegotiate Brexit deal
  3. Seven EU states fail to sign UN global pact on migration
  4. EU scheme to bypass US Iran sanctions in place by new year
  5. ECB set to end quantitative easing
  6. Macron raises minimum wage to please 'Yellow Vest' protesters
  7. Lead MEP on Morocco resigns position on trade file
  8. EU gives green light to new human rights sanctions

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Partnership For Human RightsKyrgyz authorities have to immediately release human rights defender Azimjon Askarov
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSeminar on disability and user involvement
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersInternational appetite for Nordic food policies
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic Innovation House in Hong Kong
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region has chance to become world leader when it comes to start-ups
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersTheresa May: “We will not be turning our backs on the Nordic region”
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit
  8. International Partnership for Human RightsRaising key human rights concerns during visit of Turkmenistan's foreign minister
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region presented in Brussels
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic gender effect goes international
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General

Latest News

  1. EU rules out Brexit renegotiation, but could help May
  2. Lead MEP on Morocco resigns as her report passes
  3. UN text not yet ready for ministers, says EU climate czar
  4. Russian propaganda prompts alarm in Ukraine and France
  5. May on whistle-stop EU tour to seek new backstop pledges
  6. How EU agriculture policy endangers migrants' lives
  7. EU aviation agreement with Morocco in legal hot water
  8. Anti-semitism 'disturbingly normalised' in Europe

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic design sets the stage at COP24, running a competition for sustainable chairs
  2. Counter BalanceIn Kenya, a motorway funded by the European Investment Bank runs over roadside dwellers
  3. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,
  4. International Partnership for Human RightsCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  5. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs
  6. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
  8. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow
  10. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions
  12. Mission of China to the EUChina: Work Together for a Better Globalisation

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us