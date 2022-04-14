Thursday

14th Apr 2022

  1. News
  2. Ukraine

EU will support investigation into war crimes in Ukraine

  • Kyiv is currently investigating over 6,000 alleged war crimes, according to the Ukrainian prosecutor general office (Photo: Ukraine foreign ministry)

By

Listen to article

The European Commission has pledged to support an investigation into potential war crimes in Ukraine — following reports of atrocities committed by Russian soldiers in Bucha, Irpin, and other Ukrainian cities.

"One thing is clear, there can be no impunity. Those responsible for the atrocities in war crimes in Ukraine must be held accountable, and we will do everything possible towards this goal," a commission spokesperson said on Wednesday (13 April).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The message follows a visit of EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell to Kyiv and Bucha last week — which prompted Brussels to support investigation efforts on the ground.

The EU executive has called on member states to assist with a list of requests received from the Ukrainian general prosecutor.

This includes, for instance, support in documenting war crimes, training for investigators, providing experts with forensic expertise and equipment for the secure storage of evidence, as well as secure lines of communication.

The EU advisory mission, which began operation in Kyiv in 2014, will also be tasked to cooperate with the Ukrainian general prosecutor for the collection of evidence on the ground.

Additionally, the EU has set up a joint investigation team with Ukraine to collect evidence and investigate the atrocities reported in recent weeks — in cooperation with the International Criminal Court in The Hague which in early March decided to open an investigation into possible war crimes in Ukraine.

"This team supported by [the EU judicial agency] Eurojust should become the hub for swiftly exchanging information between prosecutors," the commission spokespersons said.

The EU commission also announced that it is revising the mandate of Eurojust to give them the "legal possibility" to collect and store evidence on war crimes — namely audio and video recordings. That proposal is expected in the coming weeks.

While Eurojust has "practical experience" in investigating war crimes, the current EU rules did not foresee "crimes of this extent," the spokesperson said.

In parallel, the EU commission will launch €7.5m in projects to support the investigation and large data collection on missing and disappeared persons.

'Clear patterns'

Borrell met with the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court and the prosecutor of Ukraine on Monday to discuss how to hold Russia accountable for "gross violations of international law."

But others, including US president Joe Biden, have described Russian actions as a "genocide".

A mission deployed by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in Ukraine has found "clear patterns" of violations of international humanitarian law by Russian forces, a report revealed on Wednesday.

Russia has been accused of directing attacks against the civilian population in hospitals, medical facilities, schools and shelters, as well as depriving thousands of civilians trapped in cities under siege of their rights.

And Kyiv is currently investigating over 6,000 alleged war crimes, according to the Ukrainian prosecutor general office.

"Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine grossly violates international law and is causing massive loss of life and injury to civilians… These war crimes must stop immediately," the EU council said in a statement on Wednesday.

Site Section

  1. Ukraine

Related stories

  1. EU: Ukraine war makes internal rule-of-law fight essential
  2. Abandoned animals in Ukraine rescued in Poland
  3. Weaponising water — Ukraine's dams are targets in Putin's war
  4. How east Europe's social services cope with Ukraine refugees
EU: Ukraine war makes internal rule-of-law fight essential

Hungary said the EU should demonstrate unity — instead of policing internal rule-of-law breaches. But top EU officials have defended ongoing procedures against Hungary and Poland over concerns of judicial independence and democratic backsliding.

Opinion

How east Europe's social services cope with Ukraine refugees

More than 50 percent of the 300,000 refugees that arrived in the Czech Republic are children, and 80 percent of all adult refugees are women. More is needed for employment for women and access to nurseries for children.

Chernobyl staff relieved after weeks, but risks remain

After weeks of continuous work and extreme pressure, staff at Chernobyl nuclear plant in Ukraine were finally relieved by boat via the Pripyat river — but situation at high-risk site is still far from normal, the UN nuclear watchdog said.

EU will support investigation into war crimes in Ukraine

The European Commission has pledged to support investigations into potential war crimes in Ukraine — following reports of atrocities committed by Russian soldiers in Bucha, Irpin, and other Ukrainian cities.

Opinion

The moral cost of 'social peace' in Germany

Germany remains the main obstacle to European sanctions on the Russian oil & gas industry. When will the Zeitenwende ['turning point' in German energy policy] finally deliver?

Latest News

  1. Russian bankers shifted wealth away long before sanctions
  2. MEPs visit Bulgaria to probe corruption first-hand
  3. The moral cost of 'social peace' in Germany
  4. EU will support investigation into war crimes in Ukraine
  5. German wind energy stumbles
  6. Nuclear and gas in EU taxonomy slammed as 'greenwashing'
  7. EU: Ukraine war makes internal rule-of-law fight essential
  8. Outside shocks supercharge the EU Green Deal — for now

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us