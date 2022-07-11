Record-high numbers at Belgium's 'transit centre' for Ukrainians

A transit centre in Brussels for Ukrainian refugees hit a record number of residents last week, amid a worsening housing crisis.
Ariane is a former business centre in Brussels converted into a temporary shelter run by the Flemish Red Cross.
The six floor four-winged building with around 240 rooms is designed to allow people to stay up to three nights, offering only basic services.
But some have been there 50 days, posing ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
