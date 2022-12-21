Central Europeans support Ukrainian refugees, with reservations

Most in the central European Visegrad countries support welcoming Ukrainian refugees, but that is largely dependent on who they blame for the war, a a new survey has found.
A majority in Czechia, Hungary, and Poland are open to their countries hosting Ukrainian refugees, according to a survey by Globsec, the Bratislava-based think tank, published last week.
How...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.