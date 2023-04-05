Ad
euobserver
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky meeting Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki previously in Brussels (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Zelensky visits Poland amid farmers' anger over grain prices

Ukraine
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky paid a visit to one of his country's closest EU allies, Poland on Wednesday (5 April), amid worries that grain from Ukraine is putting farmers and prices under pressure in neighbouring countries.

Zelensky met with president Andrzej Duda and prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Warsaw, where Zelensky and and his wife, Olena Zelenska, were welcomed with military honours.

"We have no doubt that your attitude, together with the bravery of the nat...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Ukraine

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU leaders agree 1m artillery shells for Ukraine
First Ukraine grain ship leaves Odessa port
Grain vessels leave Ukraine despite Russia torpedoing deal
Zelensky pleads for jets, EU plans more sanctions
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky meeting Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki previously in Brussels (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

Ukraine

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections