Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán arriving to an earlier EU summit (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU could soften Russian oil ban plan as summit kicks off

Ukraine
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU leaders are gathering in Brussels on Monday (30 May) afternoon to discuss the war in Ukraine, energy, defence and food security.

Leaders are, however, unlikely to unblock Hungary's opposition to a sixth package of sanctions against Russia, including introducing an oil embargo by the end of the year.

EU ambassadors have been meeting on Sunday during the day and evening and are expected to get together again on Monday morning to try to reach a compromise.

Hungary, among ...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

