Ukraine files cases against 45 suspected war criminals

Ukraine has filed court papers against 45 suspected war criminals, of whom 10 have been already convicted for crimes committed since the Russian invasion in late February, according to Ukraine's prosecutor general Andriy Kostin.
"We all understand that crimes committed by Russia in Ukrainian territory are not only against Ukrainian people. These crimes are against the civilised world," he told a press conference in The Hague on Thursday (13 October).
Kostin also said they have a...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.