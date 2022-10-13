Ad
euobserver
There are at least 20 ongoing international investigations into alleged war crimes committed in Ukraine (Photo: Ukraine foreign ministry)

Ukraine files cases against 45 suspected war criminals

Ukraine
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Ukraine has filed court papers against 45 suspected war criminals, of whom 10 have been already convicted for crimes committed since the Russian invasion in late February, according to Ukraine's prosecutor general Andriy Kostin.

"We all understand that crimes committed by Russia in Ukrainian territory are not only against Ukrainian people. These crimes are against the civilised world," he told a press conference in The Hague on Thursday (13 October).

Kostin also said they have a...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Ukraine

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

More EU teams needed to prosecute Ukraine war crimes
Almost 15,000 war crime cases already, says Ukraine prosecutor
Rights group documents forcible-transfer war crimes in Ukraine
How to apply the Nuremberg model for Russian war crimes
There are at least 20 ongoing international investigations into alleged war crimes committed in Ukraine (Photo: Ukraine foreign ministry)

Tags

Ukraine

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections