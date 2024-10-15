Ad
Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán at the European Parliament in Strasbourg in October (Photo: europarl.eu)

EU leaders to press Orbán on funds for Ukraine

Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU leaders are to press Hungary on military aid to Ukraine at this week's summit, but billions are likely to stay held up until after US elections.

The Russia-friendly Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán is vetoing €6.6bn of EU money for arms to Ukraine.

And leaders meeting in Brusse...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán at the European Parliament in Strasbourg in October (Photo: europarl.eu)

