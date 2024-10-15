EU leaders to press Orbán on funds for Ukraine

EU leaders are to press Hungary on military aid to Ukraine at this week's summit, but billions are likely to stay held up until after US elections.
The Russia-friendly Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán is vetoing €6.6bn of EU money for arms to Ukraine.
And leaders meeting in Brusse...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.