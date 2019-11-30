Saturday

30th Nov 2019

  1. Magazine
  2. Who is Who in EP committees?

Magazine

An 'open door' for EU citizens

  • Dolors Montserrat (EPP, Spain), chair of the petitions committee, wants to hear more from EU citizens (Photo: Council of the European Union)

By

Ordinary EU citizens should get a say in Brussels lawmaking and hold officials to account via the European Parliament's petitions committee (PETI) in the next five years, according to its chairman, Spanish centre-right MEP Dolors Montserrat. The "open door" to Brussels should also create "proximity" between people and EU officials in troubled times, she said.

"We need to give more visibility to personal experiences, enabling citizens to contribute to the EU's legislative work, while also bringing them closer to MEPs and making institutions more accountable," Montserrat said. "Institutions have to be at the service of people and not the other way around," she added.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 year's of archives. 30-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

PETI has a mandate to discuss EU nationals or companies' gripes on any subject governed by European laws.

It exerts soft power, which "sometimes" amounted to "considerable influence", Montserrat said, by issuing reports and recommendations.

It can prompt plenary debates, dispatch fact-finding missions, send memos to EU states' embassies, or even call for commission legal action against European countries.

And it regularly invites individuals to confront MEPs and European Commission officials in grand auditoriums in the EU capital.

PETI stands alongside the European Ombudsman (a malpractice watchdog) and the European Citizens' Initiative (filing mass petitions to the commission) as one of few ways enshrined in the EU treaties for people to get directly involved in times of sharp division between 'masses' and 'elites'.

The "most important point is that petitioners feel heard and protected," Montserrat said.

In one petition last year, 'E.P.'(a German national), got to voice "her opposition to the establishment of the European Defence Fund", a €13bn EU juggernaut project on joint arms procurement.

Other petitions, which trickle in at a rate of five or so per day via PETI's website, dealt with electoral standards, free press, and anti-Islamic hate speech. They also dealt with disabled people's rights, sexual education, and cannabis laws, as well as with smaller issues, such as a Polish petition on the distance between school desks or an Italian one on letting dogs fly with their owners.

Montserrat, a 46-year old Catalan, who was health minister under former Spanish leader Marian Rajoy, is no stranger to division between remote capitals and popular feeling. The Rajoy government in Madrid tried to crush Catalan independence in 2017, emboldening popular resistance.

But the MEP said: "We need to work for equal consideration of petitions, regardless of their political colour". The European Parliament represented "a diversity of opinions and ideologies," Montserrat said, and "in a democracy like our own, it is normal for us to have different points of view".

PETI's European Parliament group coordinators are: Peter Jahr (EPP, Germany), Jude Kirton-Darling (S&D, UK); Yana Toom (Renew, Estonia); Margrete Auken (Greens/EFA, Denmark); Gianna Gancia (ID, Italy); Kosma Zotowski (ECR, Poland); and Sira Rego (GUE/NGL, Spain).

This article first appeared in EUobserver's latest magazine, Who's Who in European Parliament Committees, which you can now read in full online.

Site Section

  1. Who is Who in EP committees?

Related stories

  1. Lost in Brexit chaos - abortion rights in Northern Ireland

Opinion

Lost in Brexit chaos - abortion rights in Northern Ireland

Labour MP Diana Johnson has brought a private members bill to Westminster that proposes to decriminalise abortion in the whole of the UK, which means that, if successfully passed, current provisions for Northern Ireland will also be repealed.

Magazine

EU fish wars ahoy

EU seas will contain "more" and "bigger" fish five years from now - if the fisheries committee does its job. But rows on post-Brexit rights could grab attention.

Magazine

Making EU trade deals work for citizens

The Mercosur trade deal and the US trade policy will be debated in the European Parliament's trade committee, where chairman Bernd Lange wants to make genuine progress on enforcing sustainable development measures through the EU's trade agreements.

Magazine

Safeguarding European solidarity

Political issues such as migration and the respect for the rule of law will make the debate on the solidarity funds more political than ever.

Magazine

Tackling climate change through transport

Getting the mobility package done in the short-term, and helping to change modes of transportation in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, will be key priorities for the transport and tourism committee.

Magazine

Fighting corruption and cutting red tape

Fighting corruption, enforcement of the rule of law, simplifying rules and procedures on the EU budget, and an effective public prosecutor's office - this is what the chair of the budget control committee expects from the next five years.

News in Brief

  1. Report: Malta PM Muscat set to resign
  2. Trial opens into Romania's 1989 revolution deaths
  3. Police shoot man after 'terror-related' stabbings in London
  4. Malta finance minister faces money-laundering probe
  5. EU Council president warns of US-China 'Cold War'
  6. EU tax havens vote against tax transparency
  7. Apple maps now 'annex' Crimea from Ukraine
  8. MEPs ask member states to combat gender-based violence

Magazine

Welcome to the EU engine room

Welcome to the EU engine room: the European Parliament (EP's) 22 committees, which churn out hundreds of new laws and non-binding reports each year and which keep an eye on other European institutions.

Magazine

Which parties and countries chair the EP committees?

Although the European Parliament tries to keep a geopolitical balance within the committees, the breakdown of the actual chairs of the committees by political party and nationality is uneven - with a clear under-representation of central and eastern EU countries.

Latest News

  1. EU's new Green Deal slammed as 'half-baked' before launch
  2. New commission and Malta in focus This Week
  3. Malta murder crisis escalates to EU-wide proportions
  4. Finnish EU presidency brief broadly offshores migration
  5. An 'open door' for EU citizens
  6. Gaza, where silence kills more than bombs
  7. A World We Have Lost
  8. Doubts over using EU 'peace fund' to supply arms to Africa
  9. MEPs declare 'climate emergency' in Europe
  10. EU fears new Russia gas crisis, amid court disputes

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDASoft drinks industry co-signs Circular Plastics Alliance Declaration
  2. FEANIEngineers Europe Advisory Group: Building the engineers of the future
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNew programme studies infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance
  4. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  5. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us