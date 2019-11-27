Wednesday

27th Nov 2019

  1. Magazine
  2. Who is Who in EP committees?

Magazine

Making EU trade deals work for citizens

  • Bernd Lange (S&D, Germany) expects heated debate on ratifying the Mercosur deal and on dealing with the US (Photo: European Parliament)

By

As global trade disputes increase, protectionism is on the rise, and climate protection becomes a mainstream political objective, trade is becoming an increasingly political topic.

The trade committee of the European Parliament (INTA) will thus host some heated debates.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 year's of archives. 30-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Sustainability, and the implementation and enforcement of the EU's trade agreements will be the two basic principles guiding the priorities for the trade committee, German MEP Bernd Lange told EUobserver, when asked about the focus in the next five years.

"When I speak to Europeans in my constituency and elsewhere, I feel that there is a certain amount of expectation in terms of how trade policy can contribute to wider sustainability goals, such as the fight against climate change," the German social democrat said.

European citizens also ask themselves, 'who benefits from the trade deals?', Lange added - referring to the growing number of trade deals the EU has secured and is planning to close.

"They look very good on paper. They also need to deliver clear benefits for European citizens, workers, consumers and businesses alike," the MEP said.

Lange expects some battles over the ratification of the Mercosur trade agreement with Argentina, Brazil Paraguay and Uruguay reached over the summer.

"If INTA will be asked to give its consent to the trade agreement with Mercosur, I believe there will be a strong division in my committee between those who are really critical about this agreement, because of its impact on Europe's agricultural sector and in light of recent political developments in Brazil, and those who are in favour," he said.

These divisions, however, are "nothing new", added Lange, who chaired the committee in the previous parliamentary terms as well.

Lange also expects "very different" views on how to deal with the US administration's trade policy, which has increasingly used tariffs on goods from Europe but at the same wants to reach a trade deal with the EU.

Talks have been on hold, because the US insists agriculture products must be a part of the deal, which the EU does not agree to.

The planned carbon-adjustment measure, an idea to compel other countries to meet he EU's climate standards or face taxes added to their products at the EU's borders, will also undoubtedly face very conflicting interests and views, Lange predicts.

Lange said that under his leadership, the committee has been at the forefront of discussions on the sustainable development measures in trade agreements - but progress has been frustratingly slow and insufficient.

"If at the end of this legislature we can say that we made genuine progress in terms of enforcing these non-trade commitments through our agreements, I think we can be satisfied," he said.

As well as Bernd Lange (S&D, Germany) as chair, the commit consists of the vice-chairs: Jan Zahradil (ECR, Czech Republic), Iuliu Winkler (EPP, Romania), Anna-Michelle Asimakopoulou (EPP, Greece), Marie-Pierre Vedrenne (Renew, France).

The coordinators of the INTA committee are: Christophe Hansen (EPP, Luxembourg), Kathleen Van Brempt (S&D, Belgium), Geert Bourgeois (ECR, Belgium), Karin Karlsbro (Renew, Sweden), Helmut Scholz (GUE/NGL, Germany), Haidi Hautala (Greens/EFA, Finland), and Markus Buchheit (ID, Germany).

This article first appeared in EUobserver's latest magazine, Who's Who in European Parliament Committees, which you can now read in full online.

Site Section

  1. Who is Who in EP committees?

Related stories

  1. Hogan sets out trade plans at commissioner grilling
  2. Amazon fires mean EP must rethink Mercosur trade deal
  3. Germany hopes for quick EU-US trade deal
  4. Commission defends Mercosur trade deal

Opinion

Amazon fires mean EP must rethink Mercosur trade deal

The European parliament debates on Tuesday the fires in the Amazon region. "It goes without saying that, in light of the gravity of the situation, Europe will need to renegotiate the Mercosur agreement", writes MEP Kathleen Van Brempt.

Germany hopes for quick EU-US trade deal

Merkel wants an US-EU trade deal as soon as possible, she said, amid potential US tariffs on the car industry, a vital German sector in hard times.

Commission defends Mercosur trade deal

EU commissioners defended a far-reaching free trade agreement between the EU and four Latin American countries, against critics who fear it will damage European farmers' livelihoods and the global environment.

Magazine

Safeguarding European solidarity

Political issues such as migration and the respect for the rule of law will make the debate on the solidarity funds more political than ever.

Magazine

Tackling climate change through transport

Getting the mobility package done in the short-term, and helping to change modes of transportation in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, will be key priorities for the transport and tourism committee.

Magazine

Welcome to the EU engine room

Welcome to the EU engine room: the European Parliament (EP's) 22 committees, which churn out hundreds of new laws and non-binding reports each year and which keep an eye on other European institutions.

Magazine

Which parties and countries chair the EP committees?

Although the European Parliament tries to keep a geopolitical balance within the committees, the breakdown of the actual chairs of the committees by political party and nationality is uneven - with a clear under-representation of central and eastern EU countries.

Latest News

  1. Malta's Muscat to 'navigate' murder probe despite outrage
  2. Letter to the editor regarding Congo and Belgium
  3. EU's new €10bn 'peace facility' risks fuelling conflict
  4. Making EU trade deals work for citizens
  5. 'Renew' will ensure von der Leyen's commission delivers
  6. EU gears up for post-Brexit renovation
  7. Letter to the editor on Hong Kong
  8. Macron's Balkan cordon sanitaire will backfire on EU
  9. How EU can support Bolivian youth rebuild the country
  10. Safeguarding European solidarity

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. FEANIEngineers Europe Advisory Group: Building the engineers of the future
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNew programme studies infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance
  3. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  4. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us