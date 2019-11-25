Monday

25th Nov 2019

Fighting corruption and cutting red tape

  • Chairwoman Monika Hohlmeier (EPP, Germany) says all member states should be under scrutiny (Photo: European Parliament)

By

As EU countries debate the next long-term budget for the bloc, and how to link the respect for the rule of law and the fight against corruption to EU funds, the budget control committee (CONT) will continue to play a central part in defending the EU budget.

German MEP Monika Hohlmeier, chair of the committee knows this can be a touchy subject for member states.

"I believe that one of the most sensitive, yet extremely important topics on our agenda in the committee will be the continued fight against corruption. In a small number of cases, national governments may be involved, which could make the debate highly political," Hohlmeier told Euobserver.

"Therefore, it is crucial to improve the strict enforcement of the rule of law in all member states," she added.

"Unfortunately, the existing rule of law mechanism in the Lisbon Treaty is not working properly. Thus, there is still a lot to be done to get ahead with creating an effective and transparent rule of law legislation," the politician from the Bavarian Christian Social Union party said.

"CONT must ensure that the rule of law mechanism becomes effective and is applied equally in all member states - without exception! I believe that we in CONT should focus on the big issues and point our finger to issues of systemic failures in a constructive approach to increase our impact," Hohlmeier added.

Hohlmeier expects that the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO), which will start operating in 2020, makes "a strong contribution in combatting cross-border VAT-fraud, money laundering and crimes against the EU's financial interests".

Because of these activities, the EU is losing out an enormous amounts of revenue, according to some estimates around €95bn in VAT-fraud alone every year, the committee chair highlighted.

Hohlmeier said she is delighted that the parliament's candidate for the top prosecutor position, Laura Kovesi, was confirmed recently.

"For EPPO to become a success it is of utmost importance to ensure that it is adequately equipped for having a serious impact. Achieving this is an important goal for CONT," the MEP said.

As committee chair, Hohlmeier wants to avoid that EU citizens pay more taxes because "fraudsters and criminals keep cheating the EU" for their own purposes.

"EU money is taxpayers' money, and the budget control committee ensures that it is spent correctly, efficiently and in a purposeful way," she said.

One of the key points on the agenda for the committee for the next five years will be the simplification of rules and procedures and the reduction of 'gold-plating', the addition of national rules and requirements to an already quite complex EU legislation, Hohlmeier said.

"One of the issues that the European Court of Auditors repeatedly finds to cause errors in relation to the use of EU financial means is the complexity of rules and procedures, particularly in the areas of agriculture, cohesion, and research and innovation," she said.

Hohlmeier added that better and faster implementation of programmes should also be high on the committee's priorities.

Monitoring and helping to strengthen national audit authorities' technical competence and sustainability will also feature on the agenda.

This can be done for instance through "more or better technical assistance, or a system of knowledge sharing", or through the exchange of best practices between member states.

The chair is Monika Hohlmeier (EPP, Germany), with vice-chairs Isabel Garcia Munoz (S&D, Spain), Caterina Chinnici (S&D, Italy), Martina Dlabajova (Renew, Czech Republic), and Tamas Deutsch (EPP, Hungary).

Coordinators: Tomas Zdechovsky (EPP, Czech Republic), Claudiu Manda (S&D, Romania), Ryszard Czarnecki (ECR, Poland), Olivier Chastel (Renew, Belgium), Luke Ming Flanagan (GUE/NGL, Ireland), Mikulas Peksa (Greens/EFA, Czech Republic), Joachim Kuhs (ID, Germany).

This article first appeared in EUobserver's latest magazine, Who's Who in European Parliament Committees

Related stories

  1. EU divided on how to protect rule of law
  2. Deep divisions on display over post-Brexit EU budget
  3. Hahn warns Macedonia of strategic difficulties
EU divided on how to protect rule of law

Poland and Hungary have argued that rule of law is purely a domestic matter and the EU should respect legal traditions, but Dutch foreign minister warned backsliding was a worry for all.

Magazine

More sustainable agriculture, with smaller budget

The biggest challenge that the committee on agriculture and rural development (AGRI), chaired by German centre-right MEP Norbert Lins, will face? Making the EU's agriculture policy more efficient, green and sustainable, but with less budget.

Magazine

The challenge of artificial intelligence

The fast-growing impact of artificial intelligence will be the biggest challenge for business and consumers in Europe's single market of tomorrow.

Magazine

The EU debate on its own resources

The European Commission proposed to increase the EU budget from 1.03 to 1.11 percent. As Brexit will mean that net-contributing countries will have to pay more, a big debate is on its way.

Magazine

Welcome to the EU engine room

Welcome to the EU engine room: the European Parliament (EP's) 22 committees, which churn out hundreds of new laws and non-binding reports each year and which keep an eye on other European institutions.

Magazine

Which parties and countries chair the EP committees?

Although the European Parliament tries to keep a geopolitical balance within the committees, the breakdown of the actual chairs of the committees by political party and nationality is uneven - with a clear under-representation of central and eastern EU countries.

