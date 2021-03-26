Friday

26th Mar 2021

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

EU Parliament endorses Balkan accession talks

  • North Macedonia president Stevo Pendarovski (r) with EU enlargement commissioner Olivér Várhelyi (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

By

The European Parliament is demanding EU accession talks start with North Macedonia and Albania.

The endorsement followed a plenary vote on Thursday (25 March) - amid similar support from the European Commission.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The move may add additional pressure on member states to reach the required unanimity for any such talks to start.

Among the hold-ups is Bulgaria, which vetoed accession talks with North Macedonia last November. Sofia retains deep-seated historical and language grievances with North Macedonia.

The two also have sizeable minorities in each other's respective countries - triggering mutual accusations of right violations.

Olivér Varhelyi, the EU enlargement commissioner, demanded the two sides stop fighting. He said the tensions "might undermine the EU's wider interest" in the Western Balkans.

The European Parliament's lead MEP on North Macedonia is Bulgarian liberal Ilhan Kyuchyuk.

He too appealed for calm. "Both countries must find a common solution to their history, to their past," he told reporters.

But his colleague, Bulgarian centre-right MEP Andrey Kovatchev, remained entrenched and claimed the dispute has nothing to do with culture or history.

He then used historical references while calling out Slovenian socialist MEP Tanja Fajon, who supports North Macedonia's bid.

"Is it for you [Fajon] a historical provocation towards the Slovenian people, if I say say something about the atrocities of Tito's communism?" he asked.

He also referenced Eurovision, noting that a North Macedonia contestant was the target of abuse after making known his Bulgarian origins.

"The Bulgarian veto to North Macedonia is irresponsible," retorted Fajon, describing it as a one-sided interest.

The EU presidency, steered by Portugal, offered a more measured analysis.

Speaking on behalf the presidency, Ana Paula Zacarias, said they are still hoping official accession talks could start before June.

"Consistent progress has been achieved," she said of North Macedonia. But she also added that deeper reforms are needed.

She made a similar assessment for Albania, but noted the country's "political environment remains strongly polarised".

Albania also received strong endorsement from the MEP leading the file, Portugal's centre-left Isabel Santos.

"What is fundamental is to say 'yes', to say yes to Albania once-and-for-all," she told reporters.

However, a US state department report published earlier this month, remained critical of Albania.

It said Albania "had made no significant progress toward thwarting money laundering and financial crimes in 2020."

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. Bulgaria's spat with North Macedonia goes to MEP vote
  2. Does North Macedonia really exist?
  3. Bulgaria brings 'historical baggage' to EU table

Interview

Does North Macedonia really exist?

Its language and history give North Macedonia its identity for president Stevo Pendarovski, but, for Bulgaria, neither of them are real, in a dispute holding up EU enlargement.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region can and should play a leading role in Europe’s digital development
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council to host EU webinars on energy, digitalisation and antibiotic resistance
  5. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market

Latest News

  1. Frustration at EU summit on slow vaccination
  2. EU leaders grasp Turkey's olive branch
  3. EU Parliament endorses Balkan accession talks
  4. Conference on the Future of Europe - how it will work
  5. MEPs could sue EU Commission over rule-of-law tool
  6. A new antisemitism definition to ease IHRA confusion
  7. US takes aim at EU's Russia pipeline and China trade pact
  8. Bulgaria's spat with North Macedonia goes to MEP vote

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us