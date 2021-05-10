Monday

10th May 2021

EU and US urge Israel to defuse Jerusalem violence

By

The EU and US have voiced alarm over growing violence in Jerusalem, while urging Israel to curb settlement expansion.

Three nights of unrest in the city, which erupted on Friday (7 May), have left over 300 people and dozens of policemen injured.

Rocket fire from Gaza on Sunday and Israeli air-strikes also indicated the violence was spreading.

The clashes broke out over Israeli plans to evict Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan neighbourhoods to make way for Jewish settlers.

And they could get worse on Monday, when Israeli nationalists plan to march through the Old City in a regular event which Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said should go ahead anyway.

"We will not allow any extremists to destabilise the calm in Jerusalem. We will enforce law and order decisively and responsibly", he said on Sunday.

"We emphatically reject the pressures not to build in Jerusalem," amid recent plans to build 540 new homes for Jewish settlers, on top of the eviction case.

The Middle East Quartet, an international club of mediators involving the EU, Russia, the UN, and the US called on "all sides" to stay calm.

But their statement placed the burden of responsibility on Israeli authorities to defuse the situation.

"We call upon Israeli authorities to exercise restraint and to avoid measures that would further escalate the situation during this period of Muslim Holy Days," they said in a joint statement.

The Jerusalem evictions "will only escalate the already tense environment", they added.

And an EU spokesperson struck the same note in a separate communiqué.

"The European Union calls on the authorities to act urgently to de-escalate the current tensions in Jerusalem," the EU said.

"The situation with regard to the evictions of Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah and other areas of East Jerusalem is ... of serious concern. Such actions are illegal under international humanitarian law and only serve to fuel tensions on the ground," the EU added.

The US criticism of Israeli authorities marked a change in tone from the previous White House of former president Donald Trump, which said settlements were legal and which endorsed Israel's unilateral claim to Jerusalem by moving the US embassy there from Tel Aviv.

But despite the change, there is no sign the US is planning to do a U-turn on the embassy move.

  Palestinian PM demands EU pressure Israel on elections
  EU red-flags Israel's Givat Hamatos settlement
  Erekat: What EU should tell Pompeo on Israel
Palestinian PM demands EU pressure Israel on elections

Palestinian prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh told MEPs that Israel is actively sabotaging the first Palestinian election to be held in 15 years. He also asked the EU to pile pressure on Israel so that people can vote in East Jerusalem.

EU red-flags Israel's Givat Hamatos settlement

New Israeli settlements around Jerusalem could do more harm to Middle East peace than Israel's recent deals with Arab states did good, EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell has indicated.

Interview

Erekat: What EU should tell Pompeo on Israel

Foreign ministers should tell US secretary of state on Monday that Israeli annexation means EU sanctions on Israel and a rift with the US, Saeb Erekat, a senior Palestinian diplomat, said.

Exclusive

Hungary gags EU ministers on China

EU countries have shelved plans to issue a statement of moral support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong - due to a veto by Hungary, a major beneficiary of Chinese investment.

