Tuesday

22nd Jun 2021

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

EU to wage economic war on Belarus dictator

  • Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko (Photo: Prachatai)

By

EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell can announce sweeping economic sanctions on Belarus at Monday's (21 June) foreign affairs meeting after Austria caved to pressure on Friday.

These include a ban on new loans to Belarusian banks, trading in Belarusian securities or short-term bonds, and provision of investment services.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

They also include restrictions on imports of cigarettes, oil and oil products, and potash - a component used in making fertiliser.

And there will be a ban on exports of telecommunications kit which can be used in surveillance against the opposition and on sales of hunting rifles.

The preliminary accord will still have to be finalised by EU leaders meeting on Thursday and written into law in subsequent days.

But the EU foreign ministers will give an additional nod to blacklisting 78 more regime cronies and eight entities on Monday, in a move that will enter into force immediately.

The economic sanctions come after Belarus hijacked an EU passenger plane to kidnap an opposition activist in May and amid wider repression since rigged elections last summer.

Austria, whose banks are highly active in Belarus, had initially vetoed the ban on new bank loans, holding up the economic sanctions package.

But its foreign ministry gave into pressure from the other 26 member states and the EU institutions on Friday, diplomatic sources said.

"Glad we found agreement on Belarus economic sanctions that are robust and targeted ... looking forward to our meeting on Monday," Austrian foreign minister Alexander Schallenberg said.

Some member states had also voiced concern that banning exports of potash could cause havoc in world markets, given that Belarus makes some 20 percent of the world's supply.

But Lithuania, whose port of Klaipeda depends heavily on potash trade, and Poland, who used to buy 40 percent of its supplies from its neighbour, had argued that if they were willing to pay a cost for the new sanctions, then other EU states should be willing also.

Meanwhile, the cigarette-sales ban is expected to hit Belarus' president Aleksander Lukashenko's private income the most directly and is to be accompanied by tougher measures to curb smuggling.

"Cigarette smuggling is not some mafia-like activity in Belarus - top people in the presidential administration sit down with the smuggling bosses to divide the spoils," an EU source said.

One Austrian argument against sanctions had been not to hurt Belarusian people, but there will be exemptions for bank loans for humanitarian projects and special clauses to help protect ordinary savers from fallout.

Another argument had been not to drive Belarus further into Russia's sphere of influence.

But for some in the Belarusian opposition, Belarus' Russia-dependency was a way of using EU sanctions to hit both regimes at the same time.

"This is brilliant, because it makes Lukashenko into Russia's problem," one opposition contact, who asked not to be named, told EUobserver.

"If they [the Russians] don't give him money, they will get instability in Belarus. And if they do, they will face the anger of both the Belarusian and the Russian people," he said.

"The Kremlin is trapped," he added.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. Austria blocking EU sanctions on Belarus banks
  2. Lukashenko to face EU sanctions after Ryanair 'hijacking'
  3. Exclusive: Lukashenko plotted murders in Germany
  4. Latest EU sanctions to bite Belarus dictator's income

News in Brief

  1. UEFA: No rainbow 'pride' stadium illumination at Hungary match
  2. Italian PM calls to move Euro 2020 final from London to Rome
  3. UN warns of 'cascade of human rights setbacks'
  4. Minister urges Belgians to ignore speculation over dead soldier
  5. Swedish government toppled in no-confidence vote
  6. EU takes aim at British TV and film perks
  7. Iran nuclear deal: President-elect Raisi issues warning over talks
  8. EU agriculture spending 'failed' to reduce farming emissions

EU to wage economic war on Belarus dictator

EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell will announce sweeping economic sanctions on Belarus at Monday's foreign affairs meeting after Austria caved to pressure.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance

Latest News

  1. Latest EU sanctions to bite Belarus dictator's income
  2. Libyan detention centres must end, EU says
  3. Poland and Hungary sanctions procedure back after pandemic
  4. Sánchez risks 'betrayal' call with pardon for jailed Catalans
  5. EU a 'Wild West' for China's unsafe toys, gadgets and clothes
  6. 'You'll never walk alone' - our message to women
  7. Too soon to lift EU sanctions on Burundi, NGOs warn
  8. EU to wage economic war on Belarus dictator

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us