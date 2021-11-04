Thursday

4th Nov 2021

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

MEPs in Taiwan: 'You are not alone' against China

By

Listen to article

MEPs visiting Taiwan have voiced EU solidarity with the self-ruled island in the face of Chinese military threats and propaganda attacks.

"We came here with a very simple, very clear message: You are not alone. Europe is standing with you," Raphaël Glucksmann, a French centre-left MEP who led the delegation, said on Wednesday (4 November) in Taipei at a live-streamed meeting with Taiwan's president president Tsai Ing-wen.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"Our visit should be considered as an important first step ... But next we need a very concrete agenda of high-level meetings and high-level concrete steps together to build a much stronger EU-Taiwan partnership," he added.

Glucksmann also said Taiwan and the EU should build a common front against "authoritarian regimes".

Taiwan was "a laboratory and a hub for the fight against foreign interference and the preservation of democracy", Glucksmann said at a separate meeting with Taiwanese prime minister Su Tseng-chang.

"We in Europe are also confronted with interference from authoritarian regimes and we came here to learn from you," Glucksmann noted.

"You have shown that in this region democracy can flourish and that authoritarian regimes are not the future," the MEP added.

Taiwan broke away from mainland Chinese rule after World War 2, but is still claimed by China which has, in recent times, dialled up its military threats against Taipei.

A senior US general, Mark Milley, said at the Aspen Security Forum in the US on Wednesday he did not believe China would invade any time soon.

"Based on my analysis of China, I don't think that it is likely in the near future - being defined as, you know, six, 12, maybe 24 months, that kind of window," Milley said, Reuters reports.

But he added: "Having said that, though, the Chinese are clearly and unambiguously building the capability to provide those options to the national leadership if they so choose at some point in the future ... anything can happen".

The seven MEPs' three-day visit was the first-ever to Taiwan and was meant to study disinformation instead of conducting EU diplomacy.

But Taiwan's leaders also saw it in larger terms.

The visit was of "great significance", Tseng-chang said.

"Although we are geographically very far away, between our two sides, we share the same values, such as freedom, democracy, human rights and rule of law ... In those regards, we are actually very close," he noted.

"We hope to establish a democratic alliance against disinformation," Tsai added.

"We believe Taiwan and the EU can certainly continue strengthening our partnership in all domains," he said.

For its part, China threatened "further measures" in response to closer EU-Taiwan contacts when Taiwan's foreign minister Joseph Wu visited Europe last week.

It already blacklisted MEPs who complained about its human-rights abuses against the Uighur minority, prompting the EU Parliament to freeze talks on an EU-China investment treaty.

But the collapse of that pact meant the EU was now free to conclude an investment deal with Taiwan instead, Wu said in Rome last Friday.

"Taiwan [was] being held hostage", by the EU-China investment talks, Wu said.

"We need to have a mechanism to encourage the Taiwanese businessmen to look at Europe as a potential market for them ... the best way to do it is through a bilateral investment agreement," he said.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. EU Parliament to defy China on Taiwan trip
  2. EU and US join up against China on Taiwan
EU and US join up against China on Taiwan

The EU and its leading powers voiced strident criticism of China at a G7 meeting in London on Wednesday, even as Hungary, once again, tried to gag Europe in Brussels.

Erdoğan orders out US and EU ambassadors

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has ordered out the ambassadors of his top Nato allies and Western investors, in what his opponents called a reckless political stunt.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNew report reveals bad environmental habits
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersImproving the integration of young refugees
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNATO Secretary General guest at the Session of the Nordic Council
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCan you love whoever you want in care homes?
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals

Latest News

  1. Nato alarmed after Belarus soldiers cross Polish border
  2. MEPs in Taiwan: 'You are not alone' against China
  3. First days of COP26 summit marked by chaos and 'outrage'
  4. MEP: Macron push for gas and nuclear could derail Green Deal
  5. Rights watchdog removes video of women in hijab
  6. EU's 'secret' vaccine negotiators: who's dealing with Big Pharma?
  7. The climate allies Europe needs
  8. How Big Tech dominates EU's AI ethics group

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us