Thursday

9th Dec 2021

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

Exclusive

EU leaders to raise alarm on eastern 'destabilisation'

  • Russia has been waging an undeclared war on Ukraine for seven years (Photo: Christopher Bobyn)

By

Listen to article

EU leaders and five neighbours aim to raise alarm on "continuous destabilisation" in eastern Europe at a summit in Brussels next Wednesday (15 December).

"We remain deeply concerned about the continuous destabilisation and violations of the principles of international law in many parts of the EaP [Eastern Partnership] region including the Black Sea area," they plan to say, according to a draft summit communiqué dated 7 December and seen by EUobserver.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

They also planned to "call for renewed efforts to promote the peaceful settlement of unresolved conflicts" and "adherence to the principle of non-use of force," the draft said.

The alarm comes after Russia recently surged forces near Ukraine's borders and amped up aggressive rhetoric.

It also comes after Azerbaijan reconquered the Nagorno-Karabakh region from Armenia in a war last year.

EU leaders regularly meet with Armenian, Azerbaijani, Georgian, Moldovan, and Ukrainian ones in efforts to build closer ties with their "eastern partners".

Belarus used to send ministers.

But it walked out of the group in June and began trafficking migrants from the Middle East to EU borders in what Europe has called "hybrid warfare", further heightening tension in the region.

And the EU27+5 pledged to jointly tackle "irregular migration, including the use of migrants for political purposes", their draft statement noted.

The joint communiqué was to "acknowledge the European aspirations", of Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine, which want to join the EU.

Leaders also planned to "reaffirm the sovereign right of each partner to choose the level of ambition ... to which it aspires in its relations with the European Union", after years of Russian efforts to stymie closer ties between the EU and the former Soviet republics.

Amid the hard-power threats to regional stability, the summit was to underline the EU's soft-power role.

The EU has never promised to take in Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine the way it promised enlargement to Western Balkan states.

But it has signed "deep" free-trade accords and visa-free travel deals with all three.

"We stress that this is a constructive partnership, which is not directed against anyone," the draft statement said.

It noted that "opening of visa-liberalisation dialogues could be considered with Armenia and Azerbaijan" in future.

It also welcomed "mutual recognition of the Covid-19 digital certificates in place for Armenia, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine, and soon for Azerbaijan, allowing for safer and easier travel to and from the EU".

And it spoke of possible deal on "a common international [phone] roaming space", helping people to stay in touch across borders without paying exorbitant prices.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan as well as Belarus has long stood out in the EU's eastern club for its authoritarian regime.

But despite previous empty promises, Azerbaijan's president Ilham Aliyev was to be "bound by our joint determination to further strengthen democracy and the rule of law in our societies", according to the draft statement he planned to sign.

He was also to help "eradicate hate speech and revanchist sentiments, promote and mainstream gender equality, [and] protect human rights", the declaration said.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. No obligation to defend Ukraine from Russia, Nato chief says
  2. EU skirts pushbacks, suggests people seek asylum in Belarus
  3. Reports: Turkey sent Syrian fighters to Azerbaijan
EU skirts pushbacks, suggests people seek asylum in Belarus

The EU Commission presented a proposal to allow relaxing EU asylum laws in Poland, Lithuania and Latvia for six months. It says all rights will be respected - but deflected questions on whether a Polish law on pushbacks complies.

News in Brief

  1. No US troops going to Ukraine, Biden said
  2. UK's Johnson apologises in Christmas party scandal
  3. Kaczyński harming LGBTI people's mental health
  4. Scholz sworn in as new German chancellor
  5. Corporate due diligence delay 'unacceptable,' NGOs say
  6. Triple shot of BioNTech, Pfizer 'effective' against Omicron
  7. 80% of products sold online 'breach chemicals laws'
  8. Saudi man released over Khashoggi killing

Opinion

The South China Sea should be of concern to Europe

If China is allowed unimpeded to break the law of the sea in the South China Sea, think about the repercussions elsewhere. It could ricochet into Europe's High North. In the Arctic, Nordic nations have overlapping claims with Russia.

Feature

Europe to define new space ambitions at February summit

The number of commercial satellites in orbit is growing exponentially, as is space tourism - and with it, problems with debris. Does Europe want to join the race and invest in more satellites and future Moon or Mars missions?

Latest News

  1. 'Agriculture as sovereignty' under the French EU presidency
  2. EU leaders to raise alarm on eastern 'destabilisation'
  3. Commission plan allows police to shoot suspects in other EU states
  4. Caruana Galizia family urges EU not to fund 'corrupt' gas pipeline
  5. EU banks finance destructive Chinese dam builder in Congo
  6. EU plans new trade defence tool to deter economic coercion
  7. EU to announce new mandatory rules on child sexual content
  8. WHO warns mandatory vaccination 'absolute last resort'

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us