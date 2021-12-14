Tuesday

14th Dec 2021

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

EU sanctions shed light on Kremlin mercenaries

  • Wagner Group chief personally ordered torture and murder in Syria, the EU said (Photo: Reuters/Omar Sanadiki)

By

Listen to article

The EU has blacklisted Russia's mercenary Wagner Group, shedding new light on the activities of the Kremlin-linked fighters.

It sanctioned the group itself and eight of its commanders as well as three companies linked to its financing.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"The Wagner Group is a Russia-based unincorporated private military entity, which was established in 2014 as a successor organisation of the Slavonic Corps [another private security group]," the sanctions notice in the EU's Official Journal said on Monday (13 December).

And it was "responsible for serious human rights abuses in Ukraine, Syria, Libya, the Central African Republic (CAR), Sudan, and Mozambique, which include torture and extrajudicial, summary, or arbitrary executions and killings," the EU said.

The eight Wagner commanders added to the EU register were: Dimitriy Utkin, Stanislav Dychko, Valery Zakharov, Denis Kharitonov, Sergei Scherbakov, Aleksandr Kuznetsov, Andrey Troshev, and Andrey Bogatov.

The three firms were Evro Polis, Mercury, and Velada, involved in Syria's mining, oil, and gas business.

Utkin, whom the EU listed for fighting on Russia's side in east Ukraine and Syria and for human rights abuses, was a former Russian special-forces lieutenant colonel who was the "founder and commander of the Wagner Group" and who had "personally ordered the torturing to death of ... [a Syrian army] deserter as well as the filming of the act" in 2017, it said.

Russian diplomats claim to know nothing about Wagner Group.

But all eight sanctioned individuals were Russians and several of them came from Russian security services, the EU noted.

Utkin was also linked to Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Kremlin-friendly oligarch, through their Concord group of companies, the EU said.

The fighters had access to high-end weapons and one of them, Scherbakov, was said to have boasted of shooting down two Ukrainian planes and a helicopter using surface-to-air missiles, after which he was awarded the Russian Federation's Order of Merit for the Fatherland.

All three of the blacklisted companies were domiciled in Russia.

The EU showed detailed knowledge of Wagner Group, which is said to command thousands of fighters from eastern Europe and Africa, by publishing its eight commanders' military call-signs and naming Wagner structures, such as its '1st Attack and Reconnaissance Company'.

An internal EU document recently said Wagner Group and Russia had worked hand-in-hand in CAR to seize control of the country.

And Monday's EU sanctions come amid Western fears Wagner Group was now doing the same in Mali.

"The aim of today's decision is to curtail the subversive activities of the Wagner Group," the EU said in a statement.

"It signals the EU's strong determination to stand up for its interests and values in its neighbourhood and beyond," it added.

But Russia's EU ambassador recently confirmed that Wagner Group had already signed a contract with Mali's authorities.

By some reports seen by EUobserver, Wagner also had more than 2,000 fighters there.

And "the Sahel [region] is ... the scene of competitive political interests, notably between the EU and other actors such as Russia," the EU foreign service said in another internal memo.

Wider concern

Monday's sanctions, agreed by foreign ministers meeting in Brussels, also come amid concern Russia was preparing to invade Ukraine a second time.

And they come amid spreading jihadist violence in the Sahel, Libya, and Nigeria as well as a civil war in Ethiopia.

"Any aggression against Ukraine will come with political consequences and with a high economic cost for Russia," the EU's foreign affairs chief, Josep Borrell, said, after ministers' talks on potential new gas and banking-sector sanctions.

"We are in deterrent mode," he added.

Borrell had earlier threatened to also blacklist Ethiopians who obstructed international aid workers.

But he said on Monday he had been unable to muster all 27 member states to agree.

Ethiopia was "one of my biggest frustrations [this year]", he told press, "because we were not able to react properly to the large-scale human rights violations, mass rapes using sexual violence as a weapon of war, killings, and concentration camps based on ethnic belonging", Borrell said.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. Russia 'not planning' to attack Ukraine, ambassador says
  2. Russian mercenaries using EU-trained soldiers in Africa

Exclusive

Ukraine arms-trafficking into Poland on rise

Efforts to smuggle firearms into Poland from the Ukraine are on the rise, says an internal EU document. Dated 30 November, the document notes firearms are also being trafficked from the EU towards Ukraine and Libya.

News in Brief

  1. Gas prices soar over Russia pipeline dispute
  2. Tunisia to hold constitutional referendum and elections
  3. Malta to legalise cannabis in EU first
  4. Germany seeks EU sanctions on Bosnian Serb leader
  5. EU hesitates over China Olympics diplomatic boycott
  6. New Bulgarian PM Petkov: 'zero tolerance for corruption'
  7. EU to propose joint gas-buying due to price spike
  8. WHO: Omicron 'very high risk' but severity uncertain

Opinion

The South China Sea should be of concern to Europe

If China is allowed unimpeded to break the law of the sea in the South China Sea, think about the repercussions elsewhere. It could ricochet into Europe's High North. In the Arctic, Nordic nations have overlapping claims with Russia.

Feature

Europe to define new space ambitions at February summit

The number of commercial satellites in orbit is growing exponentially, as is space tourism - and with it, problems with debris. Does Europe want to join the race and invest in more satellites and future Moon or Mars missions?

Latest News

  1. Macron gloomy on rule of law after meeting Orbán
  2. Danish ex-immigration minister gets 60 days jail
  3. What's in the EU's second 'Fit for 55' package?
  4. The EU Eastern Partnership summit - a rethink needed
  5. EU sanctions shed light on Kremlin mercenaries
  6. Longest-ever Dutch cabinet formation reaches climax
  7. Revealed: Europe's 20 biggest meat and dairy firms' pollution
  8. Ukraine arms-trafficking into Poland on rise

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us