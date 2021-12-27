Monday

27th Dec 2021

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

Polish ruler compares modern Germany to Nazi-era 'reich'

  • Jarosław Kaczyński (l) with France's Marine Le Pen in Warsaw earlier this month (Photo: pis.org)

By

Listen to article

Poland's de facto ruler has accused Germany of trying to create a "Fourth Reich" in the EU.

Jarosław Kaczyński issued his Nazi slur in an interview with the right-wing Polish newspaper Gazeta Polska Codziennie on Christmas eve (24 December).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"There are some [EU] countries which are, to put it mildly, not enthusiastic at the prospect of a German Fourth Reich being built on the basis of the EU", he said

"If we, Poles, agreed with this kind of modern-day submission we would be degraded," he added.

Kaczyński is Poland's deputy prime minister and the chairman of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, but is widely seen as pulling all the levers of government from behind the scenes.

His Christmas interview mostly took aim at EU plans to withhold funds for Poland over a long-running dispute on rule of law.

The EU Commission - backed by rulings of the European Court of Justice - has done so on basis of grave concerns about Kaczyński stuffing Polish courts with pro-PiS loyalists.

But "blocking payments for Poland ... is entirely illegal," Kaczyński claimed.

"There is no meritocratic or legal basis, I repeat, no basis for this. It's entirely illegal, violating rule-of-law and basic decency," he said.

The EU top court in Luxembourg was an "instrument" of Germany's fourth-reich machinations, he added.

Kaczyński's rhetoric was designed to push painful buttons in Polish society by comparing modern-day Germany to Hitler's "Third Reich".

And previous PiS statements indicate it was a party talking point rather than a slip of the tongue.

"There is no doubt, looking at the actions of the EU, that it is to be a continent under German hegemony ... This is the implementation of the Fourth Reich," Kaczyński's deputy justice minister Marcin Romanowski said on TV earlier in December.

Meanwhile, the rule-of-law dispute is just one aspect of a wider clash between Poland and the EU's liberal-democratic mainstream.

PiS has also attracted opprobrium by riding roughshod over press freedoms, the rights of LGBTI minorities and women, the historical victims of Polish antisemitism, and the dignity of migrants.

"There's no doubt, that LGBTI ideology grew out of ... the same root as Germany's Hitlerian National Socialism, which was responsible for all the evil of World War II," Przemysław Czarnek, a PiS MP, recently told Polish media.

And rhetoric aside, Kaczyński's pushback against EU pressure has included openly courting its enemies, such as French far-right leader Marine Le Pen, whom he invited for a "summit" in Warsaw earlier this month in a bid to boost her French election bid next year.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. Poland threatens to veto EU's Fit for 55
  2. Nato alarmed after Belarus soldiers cross Polish border
  3. Kaczyński and Le Pen make friends at anti-EU 'summit'
Poland threatens to veto EU's Fit for 55

Poland's climate minister threatened to veto the bloc's landmark climate policy Fit for 55, with Portugal accusing others of lies over consumer energy prices.

Nato seeks Russia meeting in January

Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg has sought a meeting of the Nato-Russia council for 12 January, but so far has not received a positive answer from Moscow.

News in Brief

  1. Israel offers fourth vaccine jab to some health workers
  2. Former French PM takes second Russian job
  3. Many Brexiteers disappointed by life outside EU
  4. Situation 'calm' on Polish-Belarusian border
  5. NGO rescues 446 people from Mediterranean Sea
  6. Swiss to allow simple legal gender transition from 2022
  7. Cost of extreme weather events increased in 2021
  8. UK: Omicron has 50 to 70 percent smaller hospitalisation rate

Latest News

  1. Christmas travel disrupted by Omicron variant
  2. Polish ruler compares modern Germany to Nazi-era 'reich'
  3. Nato seeks Russia meeting in January
  4. Putin underlines EU gas needs amid Ukraine threat
  5. Almost 800 people stranded at sea on Xmas Eve on rescue boats
  6. Europe readies to restrict use of toxic 'forever chemicals'
  7. Ukrainian gas supplier accuses Gazprom of market abuse
  8. EU states press for more detention, in asylum overhaul

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us