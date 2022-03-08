Tuesday

8th Mar 2022

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

Calls for less talk, more action, on Russian oil embargo

  • Oil and gas alone account for about 60 percent of Russian exports (Photo: joiseyshowaa)

By

Listen to article

The cost of oil and gas has jumped sharply as talks over boycotting energy from Russia gain momentum.

That has led some experts to warn that talk without actual action simply generates bumper revenues from skyrocketing energy prices — to Moscow's benefit.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

As the war in Ukraine continues to unfold, the US and the EU are discussing a possible embargo on Russian oil, as part of a wider package of economic sanctions against the Kremlin.

Lithuanian foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis on Monday (7 March) called for a full embargo on Russian energy sales, pointing out that the EU is partly financing the war in Ukraine by importing significant amounts of coal, gas and oil from Russia.

"We cannot pay for oil and gas with Ukrainian blood," he said.

Landsbergis' comments followed a similar call from Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky also on Monday.

In a video address, Zelensky said the West must respond to Russia's actions with further economic sanctions that explicitly target Russian oil and petroleum products.

And at a meeting in Brussels on Monday, the Polish ambassador to the EU, Andrzej Sadoś, voiced support for a ban on imports of coal, oil and petroleum products, with gas to be banned at a later stage, according to Polish reports.

But for his part, German chancellor Olaf Scholz said Monday that sanctions should not target Russian energy imports, since they are essential for Europe.

"Europe's supply with energy for heating, for mobility, power supply and for industry cannot at the moment be secured otherwise," Scholz said in a statement.

Scholz's intervention is another sign that though some countries have shown an appetite for a full ban on Russian energy exports — including natural gas — others fear such sanctions could hurt the EU because of its continued need for Russian fuels.

So far, an embargo on Russian oil seems more likely than a full ban due to Europe's high reliance on Russian gas.

The EU imports 40 percent of its natural gas and 25 percent of its oil from Russia. Those two commodities alone account for about 60 percent of Russian exports.

Nikos Tsafos, an energy analyst at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said sanctions on Russian oil would make more sense, since "oil is a bigger moneymaker for Russia than gas".

"If you want to choke funding, oil trumps gas," he wrote on Twitter.

But energy expert Simone Tagliapietra from the Brussels-based think tank Bruegel cautioned leaders against talking about an embargo without making it a reality.

The talk is "a huge gift to Putin," he said, explaining that the current situation was triggering price surges on highly- speculative energy markets and thereby generating further revenues yet more money for the Kremlin.

Insufficient LNG infrastructure

With the conflict in Ukraine again exposing the vulnerabilities of European energy supplies, the 27-nation bloc is vowing to redouble efforts to diversify its sources in order to reduce imports of Russian fossil fuels.

A package of fresh proposals is expected later this week from energy commission Kadri Simson, but the capacity to diversify supplies in the short term is limited.

LNG imports from the US and Qatar have been identified as an alternative to Russian gas.

But the EU lacked sufficient infrastructure and capacity to receive the LNG and then distribute it across Europe, said an EU diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, more than 450 environmental and civil society organisations have called on the EU, the US, Canada, China, India, Japan, South Korea and others to ban all energy imports from Russia.

The organisations said that countries should avoid replacing Russian fossil fuels with yet more fossil fuels, and in particular LNG, from other countries.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. Ukraine war forcing EU to redouble energy diversification
  2. EU energy ministers clash amid gas price uncertainty
  3. War in Ukraine seen as watershed for EU gas addiction
  4. What the Russia conflict might mean for gas prices
EU energy ministers clash amid gas price uncertainty

EU energy ministers met on Thursday to debate spiking gas and electricity prices, and clashed over market reform - with some countries, led by Germany, opposing actions put forward by France and others.

Analysis

What the Russia conflict might mean for gas prices

In the worst-case scenario gas suppliers wouldn't be able to rebuild their inventories over the summer, industries would have to shut down, and energy rationing may be inevitable.

Opinion

The Patriarch who's in lockstep with Putin

The doublespeak by the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriach Kirill, on "the events taking place" is not just reprehensible – it could amount to an international crime, writes Stephen Minas.

Opinion

The pros, and cons, of Finland joining Nato

Two citizens' initiatives were presented to the parliament in Helsinki this week, one demanding Nato membership and one demanding a referendum on Nato membership. Both gathered the needed 50,000 signatures in a matter of days.

News in Brief

  1. Hungary allows weapons to transit to other Nato countries
  2. Visegrad PMs to meet in London on Tuesday
  3. Concerns mount over Russia control of Ukraine nuclear plants
  4. Danes to hold referendum on EU defence
  5. EU cuts judicial ties with Belarus and Russia
  6. Russia Today and Sputnik officially banned in EU
  7. Zelensky signs application for Ukraine to join EU
  8. Ireland won't send weapons to Ukraine

Latest News

  1. Ban on golden passports seen gaining ground amid Russia war
  2. Calls for less talk, more action, on Russian oil embargo
  3. The Patriarch who's in lockstep with Putin
  4. Ukraine exodus grows as West mulls oil embargo
  5. French MEPs sanctioned for Russia election monitoring trips
  6. Allies show unity ahead of imposing more Russia sanctions
  7. Banning Russia Today? There are actually difficulties
  8. War in Europe and EU summit - next week's agenda

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us