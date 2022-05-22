MEPs boycott trip after Israeli snub

Last-minute Israeli blacklistings and red lines have prompted MEPs to call off an official trip, posing the question if Israel can belittle the EU Parliament with impunity.

Six MEPs led by Spanish left-winger and well-known Palestinian supporter Manu Pineda were due to meet Palestinian ministers in the occupied territories this weekend.

But instead EU staff, some of whom were already at airports, were told to turn around and go home because Israeli restrictions had made the visit untenable.

For one, Israel informed the EU embassy in Tel Aviv on Friday (19 May) that Pineda was persona non grata, prompting the other MEPs to boycott the trip in solidarity.

For good measure, right-wing Israeli media attacked Pineda for alleged ties with "terror supporters".

And Israel told the EU that MEPs wouldn't be allowed to visit Gaza anyway — the most miserable part of Palestine.

"I was standing in the queue to board my flight from Dublin Airport when we got the news that Israel was obstructing our access," Irish Green MEP Grace O'Sullivan said on Sunday.

"Once again, Israel is blocking Parliament's attempts and work to assess the situation of the Palestinian people," Pineda, who is chair of the EU Parliament's Delegation for relations with Palestine, said.

For some in Brussels, Israel's tactics looked like deliberate sabotage of Pineda's delegation.

And it recalled past EU Parliament clashes with China and Russia in which the EU assembly took robust action against political exclusion of MEPs.

Parliament mothballed an EU-China investment treaty after Beijing blacklisted five MEPs in a human rights dispute last year.

It also excluded Russian diplomats back in 2015 in a similar row in times before the Ukraine war.

The EU Parliament president, Roberta Metsola, who arrived in Israel for a three-day visit on Sunday, said she'd "raise the issue" of Pineda's exclusion with Israeli authorities.

"I regret the decision," she said.

"Respect for MEPs and the European Parliament is essential for good relations," Metsola, who is due to address the Knesset on Monday in a rare honour, also said.

But for O'Sullivan Sunday's "regret" shouldn't be the last that Israel hears of the affront.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen is also due to visit Israel shortly, O'Sullivan noted.

"The European Parliament, and the EU at large has shown that it can take appropriate retaliatory measures in cases where countries such as Russia or China target our MEPs," she said.

"I want to see similar leadership in this current situation," O'Sullivan said, referring to Metsola and von der Leyen's trips.

The Israeli mission to the EU did not reply to EUobserver's request for a comment on Sunday.

The Israeli foreign ministry note on Pineda of 19 May said only that he was "not approved", without giving any justification.

The MEPs weren't allowed to visit Gaza because "according to the current policy, we can't allow the visit to Gaza of delegations with political affiliation" an Israeli sergeant wrote in a message to the EU side.