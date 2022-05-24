Tuesday

24th May 2022

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

Orbán oil veto to deface EU summit on Ukraine

  • Civilian victims of Russian soldiers in Bucha, Ukraine (Photo: Rodrigo Abd)

By

Listen to article

EU leaders will have no good news for Ukraine on the Russia oil ban next week, amid confusion on what Hungary really wants.

"We should not stare at the summit," EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen told press in Davos on Tuesday (24 May), referring to a special EU leaders meeting on Ukraine in Brussels next week.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"I don't think that this [the Russia oil embargo] will be a topic at the Council that will be decided there", she added.

Von der Leyen formally proposed the oil ban back in 3 May.

It has full-throated German backing let alone clamouring support in central and eastern EU countries.

But billions of oil-euros continue to flow into Russian president Vladimir Putin's war chest, not least because Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán has wielded his veto to say No.

Orbán rattled his veto again on Tuesday in a letter, leaked to the FT, to EU summit chair Charles Michel in which he warned it would be "counterproductive" to discuss oil at next week's meeting.

"Solutions first, [Russia] sanctions afterwards," his justice minister Judit Varga also said in Brussels the same day, referring to solutions to Hungary's objections.

The oil embargo was meant to be the crown jewel in the EU's new sanctions on Russia.

And a special summit on Ukraine with the oil fiasco hanging in the air risks handing a propaganda victory to Russia.

"Seems the EU has come to its limit [on sanctions unity]. It's a pity because energy is the thing that does matter and can affect Putin's evil adventure in Ukraine," Kostiantyn Yelisieiev, Ukraine's former EU ambassador, told EUobserver from Kyiv.

But while it is rare for EU diplomats to give up the ghost on pre-summit negotiations a whole week before deadline, that appeared to be the mood in the EU capital.

Orbán's letter to Michel "clogged up the pipes" and "left little room for optimism", one EU diplomat said Tuesday.

"It's starting to look like an intermediary summit, before we get to June", he added.

It was hard to tell whether Orbán wanted more EU money, a free-pass on his abuse of rule of law in Hungary, or if he was delaying sanctions due as a favour for Putin, with whom Orbán has friendly ties, the diplomat said.

"Or all of the above," he said.

"I think he [Orbán] wants the EU to unblock recovery funds and/or freeze Article 7 sanctions," a second EU diplomat said, referring to EU sanctions on abuse of rule of law.

"In other words, he wants Brussels to piss off or, at least, pay up — and if those are his expectations, they aren't likely to come true," the diplomat said.

The EU's sixth sanctions package includes a ban on Russia's richest bank as well as high-profile blacklistings.

Apart from keeping Putin's money flowing, Orbán's veto is also delaying tied-in EU measures to help pro-democracy activists in Belarus.

The Hungarian leader has, in the past, routinely vetoed EU criticism of Israel and pro-LGBTI statements, while grumbling about EU sanctions on Russia.

But his position on the oil ban is his biggest veto gambit in the Council to date.

Hungary previously indicated it wanted €750mn up front to switch from Russian oil and a further €18bn down the line in long-term reparations.

The EU froze at least €7bn of Hungary's post-pandemic recovery funds in the rule-of-law dispute.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. Russia's $300bn on table in EU talks on war repairs
  2. Zelensky calls for 'maximum sanctions' on Russia in Davos
  3. Hungary wants EU billions for Russia oil-ban deal
Hungary wants EU billions for Russia oil-ban deal

Hungary is continuing to block an EU oil embargo on Russia, but there is optimism its objections can soon be overcome — perhaps within a few days to "a week or two", according to some EU foreign ministers.

France aims for EU minimum-tax deal in June

EU Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis said on Tuesday that Poland's recovery plan could be approved within a week. This could also help unblock Warsaw's reluctance to agree to the tax deal.

MEPs boycott trip after Israeli snub

Last-minute Israeli blacklistings and red lines have prompted MEPs to call off an official trip, posing the question if Israel can belittle the EU Parliament with impunity.

EU states warn of looming food-price crisis

Prices of cereals, fertilisers, and oilseed have shot up drastically in several European markets due to Russia's war on Ukraine, prompting some member states to seek EU aid.

Opinion

Orbán's overtures to Moscow are distasteful and detrimental

Some Western European politicians are reviving the chimera of a negotiated settlement. None of this makes the current, half-hearted approach towards sanctioning Russia look better — nor does it shed any favourable light on the cravenness of Hungary's current government.

Opinion

Brexit hostility to Good Friday Agreement is damaging UK in US

Democratic Unionist MPs could affirm unequivocally they support the Good Friday Agreement, with no return of a border with physical controls on movement of people, goods or agricultural produce within the island of Ireland — but they won't.

News in Brief

  1. France 'convinced' Ukraine will join EU
  2. Von der Leyen: Russia hoarding food as 'blackmail'
  3. Legal action launched against KLM over 'greenwashing'
  4. Orbán refuses to discuss Russia oil embargo at EU summit
  5. Turkey's Erdogan snubs Greek PM
  6. ECB: Crypto may pose a risk to financial stability
  7. UK PM Johnson faces renewed questions over Covid party
  8. Sweden gives 5th Covid shot to people over 65, pregnant women

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic delegation visits Nordic Bridges in Canada
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersClear to proceed - green shipping corridors in the Nordic Region
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers agree on international climate commitments
  4. UNESDA - SOFT DRINKS EUROPEEfficient waste collection schemes, closed-loop recycling and access to recycled content are crucial to transition to a circular economy in Europe
  5. UiPathNo digital future for the EU without Intelligent Automation? Online briefing Link

Latest News

  1. Orbán oil veto to deface EU summit on Ukraine
  2. France aims for EU minimum-tax deal in June
  3. 'No progress in years' in Libya, says UN migration body
  4. Toxic pesticide residue in EU fruit up 53% in a decade
  5. Orbán's overtures to Moscow are distasteful and detrimental
  6. The Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth is back
  7. EU aims to seize Russian assets amid legal unclarity
  8. Close ties with autocrats means security risk, Nato chief warns

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us