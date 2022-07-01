Friday

1st Jul 2022

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

Covid-profiting super rich should fight hunger, says UN food chief

By

Listen to article

Covid-profiting billionaires and Gulf countries currently enjoying high fuel prices need to do more to end global hunger, says the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP).

The world's global food crisis is set to only get worse with some 345 million people marching towards starvation, compared to 80 million six years ago, said WFP executive director David Beasley on Thursday (30 June).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"Within that there are 50 million people knocking on famine's door in 45 countries," he said, noting it could also trigger mass migration.

But with a $10bn [€9.6bn] shortfall in WFP funding and Russia's war in Ukraine, the issue of food insecurity is likely to spiral out of control , he warned.

Beasley said immediate action was needed, noting that billionaires during the height of the pandemic had a net worth average increase of $5.2bn per day.

"All we're asking for is to give us one to two days worth of your net worth increase," he said.

Oxfam echoed that, saying billionaires during the pandemic saw their fortunes increase by $820bn.

Among the profiteers were Tesla's Elon Musk, Amazon's Jeff Bezos, and Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, among others.

Gulf states

Beasley also pointed at the Gulf states, which includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

"Now with oil prices so high, the Gulf states are not stepping up like they should," he added.

He said they are projected to have almost $1 trillion of reserves due to increased fuel costs, which should be used to fund humanitarian relief in Yemen, Sudan, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon.

He also expects a major rice shortage next year, on top of the already dwindling supply of wheat produced by Ukraine and blocked in its port city of Odessa by Russia.

Ukraine, for instance, grows enough food to feed 400 million people. Half of that food is no longer available.

"Before Ukraine, we were already facing the worst humanitarian crisis since World War Two," he said.

Fertilisers produced by Russia and Belarus are also an issue set to impact farms in Africa, he said.

The WFP feeds 65 million people inside Africa, a continent whose population is around 1.4 billion.

Smallholder farms in Africa feed around 70 percent of the population, or around 980 million people.

"We're feeding 65 million, we're not feeding the rest," he said.

"And so if the smallholder farms reduce their harvest, you're talking about dozens upon dozens of millions of more people coming into emergency food insecurity," he said.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. Russia, while starving Africa, threatens Lithuania
  2. EU states warn of looming food-price crisis
  3. A chance for peace in Yemen?
EU states warn of looming food-price crisis

Prices of cereals, fertilisers, and oilseed have shot up drastically in several European markets due to Russia's war on Ukraine, prompting some member states to seek EU aid.

Opinion

A chance for peace in Yemen?

I want to reaffirm the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council and government are sincerely seeking to end the war, but there is a stubborn party, that is afraid of the consequences of peace, and that is the Iranian-backed Houthi militia.

Column

One rubicon after another

We realise that we are living in one of those key moments in history, with events unfolding exactly the way Swiss art historian Jacob Burckhardt describes them: a sudden crisis, rushing everything into overdrive.

News in Brief

  1. Poland still failing to meet EU judicial criteria
  2. Report: Polish president fishing for UN job
  3. Auditors raise alarm on EU Commission use of consultants
  4. Kaliningrad talks needed with Russia, says Polish PM
  5. Report: EU to curb state-backed foreign takeovers
  6. EU announces trade deal with New Zealand
  7. Russia threatens Norway over goods transit
  8. Russia urges Nato not to build bases in Sweden, Finland

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers write to EU about new food labelling
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersEmerging journalists from the Nordics and Canada report the facts of the climate crisis
  3. Council of the EUEU: new rules on corporate sustainability reporting
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers for culture: Protect Ukraine’s cultural heritage!
  5. Reuters InstituteDigital News Report 2022
  6. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBHow price increases affect construction workers

Latest News

  1. Covid-profiting super rich should fight hunger, says UN food chief
  2. EU pollution and cancer — it doesn't have to be this way
  3. Israel smeared Palestinian activists, EU admits
  4. MEPs boycott awards over controversial sponsorship
  5. If Russia collapses — which states will break away?
  6. EU Parliament interpreters stage strike
  7. EU's post-Covid billions flowing into black hole
  8. Nato expands and reinforces on Russian flank

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us