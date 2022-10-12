Wednesday

12th Oct 2022

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

Exclusive

Russia's war chest 'melting away', internal EU study says

  • EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell in Moscow last year (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

By

Listen to article

Sanctions were "melting away" Russia's ability to finance the war, the EU has said, but China and Turkey are helping it to get around Western blockades.

The EU's most painful measures have hit the energy and banking sectors, the EU Commission said in an internal report dated Monday (10 October) and seen by EUobserver.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"Markets are already turning away from trading Russian oil, months before the EU import ban kicks in. Only two-thirds of previously European-bought volumes are currently rerouted, at a major discount of around $25 per barrel," the EU report said.

Buoyed by a temporary spike in energy prices earlier this year, Russia's budget surplus was RUB 500bn (€8bn) in the first half of 2022.

But "oil production is down by 10 percent, and gas production declined by 22 percent year-on-year in August," while the surplus "shrank to just RUB 137bn over the summer", the commission said.

"Russia's war chest is thus melting away," it said.

"The EU oil and petroleum products embargo [due to enter into force in December] ... coupled with a multilateral 'oil price cap' will significantly dent Russian export revenues and further cloud the country's economic outlook," it added.

With all but one major Russian bank blacklisted by the EU, Russian lenders have closed 670 offices in a sign of "severe stress" in the sector, the commission said.

"Banks will need to be recapitalised" by the Kremlin, it said, with "additional capital injections [that] might amount to about RUB 2 trillion".

At the same time, few international investors were interested in buying Russian bonds.

"Domestic issuance remains [the Kremlin's] almost the only source of raising funds, and with dwindling incomes and troubles brewing in the banking sector, demand is bound to remain weak," the commission noted.

'Protracted recession'

"As a combined result of the war itself and the sanctions, Russia has entered a protracted recession, which might last for an extended period," it said.

"The Russian ministry of finance's plans to cover the budget deficit in the next three years by borrowing domestically do not seem plausible," it added.

The economic calculations have a direct bearing on the battlefields of Ukraine, because Russian president Vladimir Putin might change military tactics if he cannot finance a years-long siege.

The EU sanctions also blocked €90bn a year of Russian exports to the Europe, prompting Russian steel production to fall by up to 30 percent and lumber production by 90 percent.

They blocked €30bn a year of high-tech and industrial EU exports to Russia, eroding its factories' ability to make basic consumer items such as cars, refrigerators, and washing machines.

EU states have frozen €17.4bn of Russian individuals' assets in Europe to add insult to injury.

And about 40 percent of the 3,000 or so foreign companies active in Russia had left the country or were fixing to leave, costing 540,000 jobs in what the EU called a "mass exodus" of investors.

China and Turkey

The EU analysis comes after a study by Yale University in the US came to similar conclusions in July.

"There is no path out of economic oblivion for Russia as long as the allied countries remain unified in maintaining and increasing sanctions pressure against Russia," the Yale report said.

But China and Turkey were leading the way in helping Putin get around EU trade embargoes, the commission warned.

"Exports from China to Russia of the top 30 items in this range (from transport equipment to electric machinery) previously imported from the EU and the US fell hard after the invasion, but in August rose by 20 percent on a year-to-year basis," its report said.

Turkey is meant to be a Nato ally, but "the value of Turkey's exports to Russia nearly doubled since the second quarter, showing the same trend in several key sectors," the commission said.

"In tandem with this development, exports of some member states to Turkey have also risen sharply over 2022," it added, in a tell-tale sign of circumvention.

In a third "red flag", the commission said, "EU exports to Kyrgyzstan over the period 05/18 September, which show almost a four-fold increase over pre-invasion levels".

Drones, art, and Lego

Meanwhile, some Russian circumvention efforts revealed signs of weakness.

The fact "Russia started to order drones and ammunition from Iran and North Korea could be evidence that Russia is having long-term difficulties to produce/manufacture new materials at the scale necessary for the high intensity conflict in Ukraine", the commission said.

In more day-to-day shortages, Russian circumvention efforts included "parallel imports" of "computers, smartphones, consumer electronics, car parts and even Lego products without the authorisation of their international right holders".

A "visible rise in exports [from the EU to Russia] between weeks 15 and 17 [of 2022] was entirely driven by a sharp increase in exports of works of art", the commission also pointed out, in a freak of the sanctions wars.

"This area is subject to EU sanctions, but exemptions apply, for instance to returning art, which have been loaned for temporary purposes (e.g. exhibitions)," its report said.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. Russian media 'censorship' overrules Swedish & Danish constitution
  2. Russia's €200m nuclear exports untouched by EU sanctions
  3. EU wants to see US list on Russia financing of politicians

Investigation

Russia's €200m nuclear exports untouched by EU sanctions

While Europe is weaning itself off Russian fossil fuels, its nuclear sector is still heavily dependent on Russia, importing over €200m of uranium annually. But when the EU adopts a new sanctions on Friday, nuclear energy will again be absent.

Opinion

No Tories are now defending Brexit — and Truss is noticing

The mood in London in ruling political, financial, and opinion-forming circles is that the steam is going out of the Brexit balloon. Brexit is now seen as a bore, replete with negatives for economic, scientific and civil society.

News in Brief

  1. EU and WHO: Covid-19 pandemic 'still not over'
  2. Nato chief: 'Hybrid and cyber-attacks can trigger Article 5'
  3. 'Makes no sense' to engage with Russia, EU tells Hungary
  4. Spain's top judge resigns over judiciary body blockade
  5. Biden signs executive order for EU-US data transfers
  6. Belarus, Russian, Ukrainian activists receive Nobel peace prize
  7. Italy adopts LGBTI strategy ahead of right-wing takeover
  8. UN establishes human-rights investigator for Russia

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Obama FoundationThe Obama Foundation Opens Applications for its Leaders Program in Europe
  2. The European Association for Storage of EnergyRegister for the Energy Storage Global Conference, held in Brussels on 11-13 Oct.
  3. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBA lot more needs to be done to better protect construction workers from asbestos
  4. European Committee of the RegionsThe 20th edition of EURegionsWeek is ready to take off. Save your spot in Brussels.
  5. UNESDA - Soft Drinks EuropeCall for EU action – SMEs in the beverage industry call for fairer access to recycled material
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”

Latest News

  1. Russia's war chest 'melting away', internal EU study says
  2. Times are so bad, we need to create a 'Human Rights League'
  3. How Europe's pension funds are gambling with food prices
  4. Borrell wants a bolder, faster EU — and scolds diplomats to get to it
  5. What I learned in Kyiv: any 'political solution' will be brutal
  6. EU looks to Algeria for extra gas — and possibly solar
  7. Germany dallies on formal support for joint EU energy fund
  8. Can Europe protect its underwater cables from sabotage?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online
  3. European Centre for Press and Media FreedomEuropean Anti-SLAPP Conference 2022
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers write to EU about new food labelling
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersEmerging journalists from the Nordics and Canada report the facts of the climate crisis
  6. Council of the EUEU: new rules on corporate sustainability reporting

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us