Fallout from Russia's war in focus This WEEK

A new round of possible sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine will be in focus this week , with halting Moscow's oil imports remaining a controversial issue among member states.

As part of the fallout from the war, MEPs are expected on Wednesday morning (4 May) in their plenary meeting in Strasbourg to discuss the economic consequences of the conflict with EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

Inflation and energy prices are at a record high and the economic...