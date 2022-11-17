Thursday

17th Nov 2022

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

No top EU officials going to Qatar World Cup

  • EU Council president Charles Michel in Qatar in August (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

By

Listen to article

None of the four top EU officials are going to the Qatar World Cup amid a stink on human rights, but some are braver than others in criticising the gas-rich emirate.

The no-show list includes EU Council president Charles Michel, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, EU Parliament president Roberta Metsola, and EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell, their spokespersons confirmed to EUobserver on Thursday (17 November).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • Migrant construction workers in Qatar (Photo: ilo.org)

They spoke ahead of the World Cup opening extravaganza in Doha on Sunday.

Michel is Belgian, von der Leyen is German, and Borrell is Spanish, with all their national teams having qualified for the finals.

But when asked if Michel might go later if his team does well, his spokesman said: "The [EU Council] president currently has no plans to travel to Qatar for the World Cup".

"He wishes Qatar as host nation as well as all teams participating a successful tournament," his spokesman added.

He declined to answer if Michel was staying away because of Qatar's widely reported abuse of migrant labourers or the fact it jails homosexuals.

Borrell's spokesman also blamed his agenda rather than indicating a boycott. "He [Borrell] has more important things to do than attend sports events," the spokesman said.

Football aside, Qatar has the second biggest natural-gas reserves in the world after Russia, at a time when the EU is scrambling to find alternative suppliers due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

But for all that, the EU Commission was more outspoken.

"Neither president von der Leyen nor commissioner [Mariya] Gabriel [who has the sports and culture portfolio in Brussels] will attend the Qatar World Cup," a Commission spokesperson said.

Their statement acknowledged Qatar had made some positive reforms, but also went on to needle Doha on labour rights.

"We continue to encourage the Qatari authorities to improve workers' living conditions, to improve their access to justice, to ensure payment of wages and effective labour inspections," the spokesperson added.

"We will also enquire about recent reports of evictions affecting foreign workers in Doha late October with Qatari authorities," they said.

"It is not in the Commission's remit to give advice in this field [whether to go to Doha or not] to national leaders," they also said, amid national-level debates in EU countries on whether to boycott the games.

The Qatari embassy in Brussels declined to comment, but some Qatari diplomats have already shown themselves to be thin-skinned.

Qatari labour minister Ali bin Samikh Al Marri said during a debate with MEPs last week "we do not want to close the door to constructive criticism", even though several euro-deputies gave him a hard time.

He also said there "should not be any politicising" of the sports event, while complaining about anti-Qatari "smear campaigns".

But Qatar's foreign affairs minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, was more hostile on 4 November.

"There is a lot of hypocrisy in these attacks, which ignore all that we have achieved," he said, Reuters reports.

For her part, Maria Arena, a Spanish left-wing MEP who chaired last week's debate with Samikh Al Marri in the EU Parliament, also said a boycott was not the best way to stimulate improvement.

"If you want to know whether 10 years ago it was a good decision to choose Qatar for the World Cup, the answer is: No," she told EUobserver.

"Ten years later what should be done? I don't think a boycott is the solution. We must seize the opportunity [international attention around the football championship] to advance these rights issues in a region that is far from European acceptable standards," she added.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. Defying Russian bombs, Ukraine football starts 2022 season
  2. Only Poland, Luxembourg expected at China Olympics opening
  3. Dutch PM reminds Putin of gay rights at Sochi
Moldova hit by spillover of Russia's war

Last week, the EU pledged €250m to help Moldova tackle the energy crisis consisting of €100m in loans, another €100m in grants, and €50m directed to help the most vulnerable citizens.

News in Brief

  1. Ukraine will decide on any peace talks, Borrell says
  2. Germany blocks sale of chip factory to Chinese subsidiary
  3. Strikes and protests over cost-of-living grip Greece, Belgium
  4. Liberal MEPs want Musk quizzed in parliament
  5. Bulgarian policeman shot dead at Turkish border
  6. 89 people allowed to disembark in Italy, aid group says
  7. UN chief tells world: Cooperate on climate or perish
  8. EU and UK agree to work for solution to Northern Ireland

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP27: Food systems transformation for climate action
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region and the African Union urge the COP27 to talk about gender equality
  3. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business
  4. Friedrich Naumann Foundation European DialogueGender x Geopolitics: Shaping an Inclusive Foreign Security Policy for Europe
  5. Obama FoundationThe Obama Foundation Opens Applications for its Leaders Program in Europe
  6. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBA lot more needs to be done to better protect construction workers from asbestos

Latest News

  1. No top EU officials going to Qatar World Cup
  2. Spain accused of Melilla migrant death cover up
  3. How to react when an EU-applicant is suspected of using chemical weapons?
  4. Moldova hit by spillover of Russia's war
  5. Hurdles remain for Schengen hopefuls Bulgaria and Romania
  6. Poland deaths not caused by Russian attack, Nato says
  7. China, not Europe, keeps policy makers in Washington awake at night
  8. How EU banks underwrote the Qatar World Cup

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Committee of the RegionsRe-Watch EURegions Week 2022
  2. UNESDA - Soft Drinks EuropeCall for EU action – SMEs in the beverage industry call for fairer access to recycled material
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”
  4. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online
  6. European Centre for Press and Media FreedomEuropean Anti-SLAPP Conference 2022

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us