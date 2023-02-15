Thursday

16th Feb 2023

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

EU to ban sales of toilets to Russia on war anniversary

  • Toilet attendant in Moscow (Photo: ilo.org)

By

Listen to article

New EU sanctions meant to degrade Russia's war machine include symbolic items, while letting strategic industries off the hook.

EU ambassadors negotiating the next round of sanctions in Brussels on Wednesday (15 February) pored over a 146-page long list of items that will no longer be exported to Russia.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The main thrust of the trade embargo, worth €11bn a year, is to stop sales of high-tech items that can be used in Russian weapons systems.

This includes electronics, lasers, radio equipment, software, avionics, marine cameras, and rare-earth minerals, according to documents seen by EUobserver.

The list drills into minutiae, specifying items such as "molecular beam epitaxial growth equipment" (used in nanotechnology) and "4-anilino-N-phenethylpiperidine" (a precursor for making nerve toxins).

It also designates — for the first time ever — eight Iranian firms to be added to the dual-use export ban for supplying UAVs to Russia.

The companies are the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Research, the Self-Sufficiency Jihad Organization, Oje Parvaz Mado Nafar Company, Paravar Pars Company, Qods Aviation Industries, Shahed Aviation Industries, and Concern Morinformsystem–Agat.

Another part of the new trade ban is meant to strike at Russia's industrial capacity more broadly speaking.

This miscellaneous list includes "bidets, lavatory pans, flushing cisterns and similar sanitary ware", as well as LEDs, hemp yarn, fork-lift trucks, mail-sorting machines, chimney pots, bricks, tyres, and even "pen nibs and nib points".

Toilets became a symbol of how Russian president Vladimir Putin's 24-year rule has done nothing to improve Russian people's lives when Russian soldiers began looting them, first in Georgia in 2008, and now in Ukraine — because one in five Russian homes still don't have them.

"Let them take the toilet bowls — they'll need them on the road — and go back home," Ukrainian president Volodomyr Zelensky said in a speech in January.

"You know they [Russians] used to talk about their biggest dream, to see Paris and die ... their dream now is to steal a toilet and die," he also said last April.

The EU sanctions are designed to enter into force by 24 February — the first anniversary of the war.

But the inclusion of symbolic items and obscure technology comes at the same time as Russia's diamond and nuclear industries are being left off the hook yet again, risking a PR blowback.

It also invites the question why the EU has continued to export potential weapons components for the past 12 months of war.

One EU diplomat said this was because Ukrainians had captured Russian weapons, broken them open, and told their EU allies what was inside.

But the dual-use list also includes kit which doesn't fall into that category and which would cause an outcry if any European firm was still shipping it to Putin's goons.

The proposed ban covers "water cannon systems for riot or crowd control", "fixed or mountable electric discharge weapons that cover a wide area and can target multiple individuals with electrical shocks", and "fixed equipment for the dissemination of incapacitating or irritating chemical substances".

It also includes "pyrotechnic devices when designed exclusively for commercial purposes (e.g., theatrical stages, motion picture special effects, and fireworks displays)".

Russian industry aside, the EU is also planning to add RT Arabic and Sputnik Arabic to its broadcast ban on Putin propaganda megaphones.

It is cutting four more Russian banks from the Swift international payments grid, including Alfa-Bank, Tinkoff, and Rosbank.

It is imposing visa-bans and asset-freezes on some 130 Russian individuals.

It is banning Russian nationals from holding executive positions in "critical infrastructure" firms, such as owners of gas-storage facilities.

And it is planning to impose fines on banks and individual bankers who help Russians to hide their wealth in the EU.

The 10th round of EU sanctions will also be discussed by foreign ministers next week prior to adoption and is still subject to change.

According to EU diplomats, the new individuals to be blacklisted mostly cover Russian "propagandists" as well as politicians, military commanders, and civil servants, whose names will be familiar only to Russia experts, seeing as all the big personalities, including Putin himself, were listed long ago.

The EU is seeking fines "not exceeding 10 percent of total worldwide annual turnover" for banks up to no good.

But it aims to cap fines for individual bankers at €50,000 in total or €5,000/day for every day of ongoing non-compliance, in a sector where annual bonuses, let alone wages, often soar way higher than that.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. Russia added to EU tax-haven blacklist, Qatar gets more time
  2. 'Defenceless' Moldova unveils Russian coup plot
  3. Russian diplomats in EU: unpaid wages, low morale
Kosovars grow weary of EU's privatised visa regime

Most EU countries have outsourced visa-application processing for Kosovars to private companies. The results are long queues, expensive fees, loss of clarity over where personal data ends up — and often not even a visa.

Opinion

EU vs Wagner paramilitaries: a view from on the ground in Mali

Mali has kicked out European forces. Instead, the Russians, and their Wagner paramilitaries are welcomed in. What can we learn from it? What do Mali's pro-Russian civil society actors themselves say? What drives the choice to invite Russia in?

Opinion

Despite Beijing's pleas, now is not time to lift China sanctions

As Beijing cajoles Europe back to "business as usual", even lifting mutual sanctions, European governments shouldn't waver in their recent resolve to hold Beijing accountable for its deepening human rights abuses, writes the China director of Human Rights Watch.

Latest News

  1. EU to ban sales of toilets to Russia on war anniversary
  2. MEPs push for EU accession to convention against gender-based violence
  3. EU vs Wagner paramilitaries: a view from on the ground in Mali
  4. Despite Beijing's pleas, now is not time to lift China sanctions
  5. MEPs scramble to declare paid trips post-Qatargate
  6. 'Constitutional populism' threatens EU democracy, Latvia president warns
  7. Israel is still 'functioning democracy', EU says
  8. EU Parliament weakening anti-corruption proposals, say Left

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Promote UkraineInvitation to the National Demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine on 25.02.2023
  2. Azerbaijan Embassy9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 1st Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting
  3. EFBWWEU Social Dialogue review – publication of the European Commission package and joint statement of ETUFs
  4. Oxfam InternationalPan Africa Program Progress Report 2022 - Post Covid and Beyond
  5. WWFWWF Living Planet Report
  6. EFBWWEFBWW Executive Committee report on major abuses, labour crime and subcontracting

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Europan Patent OfficeHydrogen patents for a clean energy future: A global trend analysis of innovation along hydrogen value chains
  2. European Committee of the RegionsRe-Watch EURegions Week 2022
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP27: Food systems transformation for climate action
  4. Friedrich Naumann Foundation European DialogueGender x Geopolitics: Shaping an Inclusive Foreign Security Policy for Europe
  5. Obama FoundationThe Obama Foundation Opens Applications for its Leaders Program in Europe

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us