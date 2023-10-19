Friday

20th Oct 2023

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

Arab diplomats voice anger at EU inaction on Gaza war

  • Arab envoys spoke to press nearby to European Commission HQ in Brussels (Photo: European Commission)

By

Listen to article

Palestine's EU envoy and 15 other Arab diplomats have voiced outrage at Europe's inaction on Israel's killing in Gaza.

"Europe could do a lot — a lot. It's enough now if the Europeans say they'll cut all commercial relations with Israel," said Palestinian ambassador Abdalrahim Alfarra in Brussels on Thursday (19 October).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"What's happening now is a massacre under the eyes of the whole world," he said.

"Today we speak of 1,500 children [among Palestinian casualties], 1,500 children! Are they terrorists?," he said.

People in the Arab world were "shocked and horrified ... angered at the silence of the international community," said Jordan's EU envoy, Saja Majali.

Lebanese people were "very afraid ... very distressed by what might come to them and what they are seeing in Gaza," Lebanon's EU ambassador Fadi Hajali said.

"It's very dangerous not only for our neighbourhood but also for you, for Europe," said Egypt's EU envoy Badr Abdelatty, commenting on the risk of spillover of violence from the Middle East to Europe.

The Arab diplomats spoke to press two days after a bomb strike on the Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza killed hundreds of people.

Israel and the US have said it was a stray rocket fired by Palestinian fighters.

But the 15 Arab ambassadors stood behind Palestine's Alfarra, while wearing pro-Palestinian scarves, as he accused Israel of lying about its own Al-Ahli culpability.

The other countries represented were Algeria, Iraq, Kuwait, Libya, Morocco, Mauritania, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, and Yemen.

"I think, I hope, I wish all you [European] media won't follow Israeli lies. It's enough. It's enough," Alfarra said.

Jordan's Majali challenged Israel to accept an "independent international enquiry" into Al-Ahli.

She had seen screenshots of deleted Israeli Defence Force tweets "indicating that the Israelis had done this", she said.

Alfarra criticised EU officials who visited Israel after the war broke out and who lit up the European Commission HQ in the colours of the Israeli flag, but not the Palestinian flag.

"Tel Aviv is like, everybody is going there to show solidarity and sympathy with Israel," he said, accusing the EU of one-sidedness.

Palestinian paramilitary group Hamas murdered over 1,300 Israelis in a surprise attack on 7 October in what Alfarra also called an "atrocious" act.

Alfarra's Palestinian Authority, which is based in the West Bank, calls for a two-state solution to the conflict and peaceful resistance.

Hamas, which is based in Gaza, is designated as a "terrorist" entity by the EU and calls for the destruction of Israel via armed struggle.

The joint EU line is that Israel has a right to destroy Hamas, but must fight the Gaza war in line with international law.

But individual EU personalities have been hitting different notes.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, for instance, has broadly backed Israel's reaction, while EU foreign-affairs chief Josep Borrell has said Israel's siege of Gaza was illegal.

Von der Leyen hadn't spoken with any Palestinian representatives since the war, while Borrell had reached out to Arab states.

Borrell, speaking to the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday, also compared the situation of Palestinians in Gaza to that of Ukrainians after Russia bombed their water supplies last winter.

"This was very much appreciated. Palestinian people are not lesser human beings [than Europeans]," Jordan's Majali said.

The Egyptian envoy said trucks carrying EU and UN aid to Gaza were waiting on Egypt's side of the Rafah crossing point pending Israeli promises that they would not be bombed if they went further.

"Everybody is there. Waiting. We're waiting for security guarantees that those convoys won't be targeted," Abdelatty said.

"To forcibly transfer Palestinians from their own land to the other side of the border is a clear violation of the Geneva Convention," he said, by way of explanation why Egypt would not take in Palestinian refugees.

If the 2.3 million people in Gaza left, it would "liquidate the whole Palestinian [statehood] cause and nobody would accept it," he added.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. Diplomatic spat between Israel and Spain over Gaza
  2. Gaza hospital bombed as EU leaders spoke
  3. EU calls Gaza-war summit, triples aid to Palestinians
Diplomatic spat between Israel and Spain over Gaza

Comments by a Spanish cabinet minister this week have sparked tensions between Israel and Madrid, prompting a harsh exchange and complicating the two countries' diplomatic relationship.

Gaza hospital bombed as EU leaders spoke

Whoever bombed a hospital in Gaza broke the laws of war, a top EU official has said, while warning that Middle East violence had raised the terrorism threat in Europe.

Arab diplomats voice anger at EU inaction on Gaza war

Palestine's EU envoy and 15 other Arab diplomats have voiced outrage at Europe's inaction on Israel's killing in Gaza. The Palestinian ambassador also hit out at "Israeli lies" over the Al-Ahli hospital bombing on Tuesday night.

Latest News

  1. UN poverty expert proposes penalising pay of 'harmful' jobs
  2. No evidence EU aid went to Hamas, says Israel ambassador
  3. Arab diplomats voice anger at EU inaction on Gaza war
  4. Jina Amini and Iranian women win 2023 Sakharov Prize 
  5. Is the end of the disposable coffee cup in sight?
  6. Musk's X 'particularly bad' on antisemitic content, EU says
  7. Questions mount over security failures in Brussels terror attack
  8. EU Parliament pushes for extra €6.3bn for 2024 budget

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  2. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  4. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  5. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  6. International Medical Devices Regulators Forum (IMDRF)Join regulators & industry experts at the 24th IMDRF session- Berlin September 25-26. Register early for discounted hotel rates

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch
  2. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations
  3. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business
  4. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable
  5. World BankWorld Bank Report Highlights Role of Human Development for a Successful Green Transition in Europe
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic summit to step up the fight against food loss and waste

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us