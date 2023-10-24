Friday

27th Oct 2023

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

Interview

'Quiet diplomacy' doesn't work, Human Rights Watch chief warns

  • Aid is slowly trickling into the Gaza Strip, following the eruption of war on 7 October after Hamas massacred Israeli civilians (Photo: UNRWA)

By

Listen to article

Governments are increasingly trading human rights for short-term political expediency, says Tirana Hassan, the executive director of Human Rights Watch.

Speaking to EUobserver on Tuesday (24 October), Hassan said that it is vital leaders in Europe publicly speak out in defence of human rights, while holding wrong-doers accountable for their crimes.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • Tirana Hassan is executive director at Human Rights Watch (Photo: Wikipedia)

"We have seen Europe and other countries try and put peace before justice, or put their economic rights, their economic interests before human rights," she said.

Hassan said such strategies only emboldens repressive regimes in China, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Tunisia and elsewhere, while enflaming tensions and conflicts.

"If we take a step back, we can see how we found ourselves in these positions," she said. "It's because the world and world leaders didn't respond to particular crises and systemic abuses when they could have," she added.

She said leaders need to stop choosing transactional politics over principled engagement, noting that so-called 'quiet diplomacy' has failed to deliver responses where rights are among the most violated.

"Quiet diplomacy is not a suitable response to crimes against humanity," she said, in a nod to China and the plight of some one million Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims.

She said unless publicly critiqued, EU human rights dialogues with China and others may end up legitimatising their positions instead.

She made similar comments on India, where a backsliding on human rights continues to mount in the face of attacks against the media, civil society and minorities under the leadership of Narendra Modi.

"It is very important that the EU doesn't just embrace Modi in the public fora but rather challenges the government," she said.

And she faulted European Commission president Ursula Von der Leyen in her response to the brutality of the Gaza war, where she failed to publicly reiterate the need to respect international standards among all warring parties, Israel included.

"[It] sends the wrong message. That is not global leadership at its best," she said.

The European Commission has since tripled its humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

But Hassan said a meaningful humanitarian response in Gaza requires delivery of aid from the Israeli border side as well, including clean water and fuel.

"This is not a crisis that can be solely resolved from delivery of boxes of humanitarian aid," she said, urging the European Union deliver a political message so that Israel allows in aid from other border crossings aside from Egypt's Rafah.

Her comments follow a meeting of EU foreign ministers that failed to agree to a "humanitarian pause" in order for aid to reach Palestinians in Gaza.

"When rights are violated and when protection of civilians is not at the centre, the repercussions and the fracturing of various regional and global governments will only get worse," she said, in a warning to the wider regional implications of the Gaza war.

Hassan is appealing for EU leaders to keep a "common humanity" and to call out others for dehumanising people, including migrants that risk their lives to reach European shores by crossing the Mediterranean Sea.

This includes signalling out European prime ministers and others for their racist and xenophobic rhetoric, which in turn feeds into discrimination and violence against groups based on their appearance or religion.

"Orban has been the worst. But we've also heard very worrying statements that have come out of the Italian leadership and others over the last several years," she said.

She said such people can only be stopped by holding them to account.

On Thursday, the EU heads of state and government will have that opportunity as they meet in Brussels.

Such summits have often come with conclusions that call for the respect of fundamental rights.

But those statements may also ring increasingly hollow in the face of how the EU has treated asylum seekers and others attempting to claim international protection.

"It is it sends a very dangerous message, when we see the EU choosing to find partners in governments who have questionable human rights records," said Hassan.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. EU calls Gaza-war summit, triples aid to Palestinians
  2. Gaza Abyss: supporting UNRWA is humanitarian imperative
  3. Borrell: Israel's 24hr-Gaza ultimatum 'utterly unrealistic'
  4. Palestine ambassador: Why no EU call for a Gaza ceasefire?

Opinion

Gaza Abyss: supporting UNRWA is humanitarian imperative

As both EU leaders of the European Council and MEPs convene, we appeal for Europe to continue supporting the vital work of UNRWA — which declared this week that it can no longer assist those in need in Gaza.

EU confirms plans for Russia-diamonds ban

The EU has confirmed it is going to strike Russia's diamond industry in upcoming sanctions, spelling trouble for mining giant Alrosa and dozens of other companies.

Latest News

  1. EU confirms plans for Russia-diamonds ban
  2. Spanish plan to cut working week to 38.5 hours in 2024
  3. Germany's new 'left' party — AfD-killer or personality cult?
  4. EU 'green mining' grants went to firms linked to environmental abuses
  5. Summit: few countries willing to pay for bigger EU budget
  6. EU backs Israel-Palestine peace summit, Spain solo on ceasefire
  7. Estonia's Kallas belittles Orbán for Putin handshake
  8. EU's Global Gateway meeting slammed as 'business as usual'

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  2. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  3. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  5. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  6. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch
  2. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations
  3. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business
  4. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable
  5. World BankWorld Bank Report Highlights Role of Human Development for a Successful Green Transition in Europe

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us