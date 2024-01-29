Monday

29th Jan 2024

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

Handful of EU states plus Norway will keep funding UNRWA

  • An Israeli dossier presents allegations over the involvement of 12 UNRWA staff in the 7 October attacks. UNRWA has over 30,000 employees. (Photo: Kai Hendry)

By

Listen to article

The EU Commission is reevaluating its funding to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in light of allegations of 12 staff involvement in the 7 October attack, but Belgium, Ireland, Denmark, and Spain, the most critical voices of Israel in the 27-nation bloc, will continue their funding.

The EU decision comes after several countries — including the US, the UK, Switzerland, Japan and several EU member states — suspended their support to the biggest UN agency operating in Gaza.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support non-profit journalism

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Germany, Austria, France, Italy, and the Netherlands rapidly suspended funds after the allegations emerged on Friday.

In 2023, Ireland provided the UNRWA €18m and Spain €18.5m. In 2022, Belgium provided the UN agency with €13.5m.

"Especially now, life-saving humanitarian aid must continue to reach civilians in Gaza/Palestinian areas, with UNRWA playing a vital role," said Belgian minister of development Caroline Gennez.

Norway has also decided to continue its funding, pointing out that it is important to distinguish "between what individuals may have done, and what UNRWA stands for."

"We cannot collectively punish all the people who are refugees or being internally displaced," Norwegian foreign affairs minister Espen Barth Eide said, urging other countries to continue funding UNRWA.

Denmark is also not withdrawing the support until the case has been fully investigated, Danish development minister Dan Jørgensen told national media.

It is "shocking" to see countries suspending funds to the agency in reaction to allegations against "a small group of staff," said UNRWA's head Philippe Lazzarini. "It would be immensely irresponsible to sanction an agency and an entire community it serves because of allegations of criminal acts against some individuals, especially at a time of war, displacement and political crises in the region."

An Israeli dossier, shared with the US, presents allegations against 12 UNRWA staff, including nine teachers, who were allegedly involved in the 7 October attacks where Hamas killed some 1,200 Israelis and took around 200 hostages.

UNRWA has over 30,000 employees.

"UNRWA stands for perpetuating the Palestinian refugee crisis instead of solving it … In doing so, it nurtures extremist violence and has blood on its hands," Israel spokesperson Eylon Levy said on X, formerly Twitter.

EU audit

The EU on Monday (29 January) called on UNRWA to agree to "an audit of the agency to be conducted by EU-appointed independent external experts" to make sure there are proper systems in place to stop staff from being involved in terrorism.

It also said that no additional funding to UNRWA is foreseen until the end of February.

When asked about the implications of such a decision, the commission chief spokesperson Eric Mamer said it is "impossible" to conclude "the exact timeline for the audit … and whether it will be completed before the next payments are due".

Nevertheless, the EU executive also said that humanitarian aid to Gaza and the West Bank will "continue unabated" through partner organisations.

UNRWA announced last Friday that it will launch its own investigation. Friday was the day the International Court of Justice in The Hague ruled against Israel, and for South Africa, that Israel must immediately do everything in its power to halt Palestinian deaths in Gaza, in the two countries ongoing case for and against a "genocide."

The EU commission has welcomed the probe while calling for a review of all UNRWA staff "to be launched soonest to confirm that they did not participate in the attacks".

The EU is one of UNRWA's biggest donors. From 2021 to 2023, it is estimated that the EU provided about €281m to the UN agency.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. Seven ways Gaza conflict gets misreported in Europe
  2. Palestinian rights chief on ICJ: 'We're on right side of history'
  3. The ICJ has spoken — the EU must listen and change course
  4. ICJ orders Israel to halt killing of Palestinians in landmark ruling

Opinion

Seven ways Gaza conflict gets misreported in Europe

Journalists covering Gaza from afar face limited access, contested facts, lobby pressure and a power imbalance. But when they let these distort their coverage, it ceases to reflect reality and start to shape it, in unintended ways.

Opinion

The ICJ has spoken — the EU must listen and change course

The EU is divided. Foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has rightly favoured a more pro-human rights course, as have Spain, Ireland and Belgium, while Germany has looked the other way in the face of manifest violations of international humanitarian law.

Opinion

The ICJ has spoken — the EU must listen and change course

The EU is divided. Foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has rightly favoured a more pro-human rights course, as have Spain, Ireland and Belgium, while Germany has looked the other way in the face of manifest violations of international humanitarian law.

Latest News

  1. Handful of EU states plus Norway will keep funding UNRWA
  2. EU's green renovation wave lacks plan to deal with asbestos
  3. The ICJ has spoken — the EU must listen and change course
  4. EU's appetite for gas drives €205bn in new investments
  5. The night train to Odesa — a journey into the abnormal
  6. Aid for Kyiv EU summit and Nato defence in focus This WEEK
  7. The 'Calderoli law' — explaining Italy's major regional shakeup
  8. ICJ orders Israel to halt killing of Palestinians in landmark ruling

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic Food Systems Takeover at COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersHow women and men are affected differently by climate policy
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  5. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  6. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  2. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  3. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  5. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  6. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us