Thursday

8th Feb 2024

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

India and South Africa lead WTO backlash on EU carbon tax

  • India will lead protests at the WTO against the EU's carbon border levy (Photo: European Commission)

By

Listen to article

India and South Africa are set to formally protest against the European Union's new carbon border tax at the World Trade Organization's (WTO) ministerial conference later this month.

"Any unilateral measures taken to combat climate change should not constitute a means of arbitrary or unjustifiable discrimination or disguised restriction on global trade," an Indian government officials told reporters on Wednesday (7 February).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support non-profit journalism

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The European Commission is expected to set out its own priorities ahead of the WTO conference due to be held in Abu Dhabi from 26 to 29 February in a debate in the European Parliament on Thursday morning.

Part of the EU's ambitious programme to move to net zero emissions, the carbon border adjustment mechansim (CBAM) is a carbon levy which will apply initially to imports of aluminium, cement, electricity, fertilisers, hydrogen, iron and steel.

Importers of these products in the EU will pay a carbon levy, unless the products come from regions with similar laws on emissions to the EU.

India and South Africa have led the international opposition to CBAM, arguing it could breach the WTO's non-discrimination principle, and the new levy has caused consternation among African states who are among the small contributors to global carbon emissions.

South Africa was the first country in its region to set a carbon tax: at 120 South African Rand (€6) per ton of CO2 and is currently negotiating a €7.7bn Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) with the EU, the UK and the US to speed up the de-carbonisation of its economy.

Research by the African Climate Foundation (ACF) last year estimated that "Africa's economy will be negatively affected by the CBAM with exports to the EU declining by four percent".

The mechanism puts a disproportional responsibility on a continent "… that is among the least responsible for greenhouse gas emissions, but among those most affected by climate change," the African Group at the WTO said.

The African Group at the WTO said that its rules allow trade measures that trade measures that help implement domestic environment policies but aim to stop such measures from creating obstacles to trade.

"Any climate justified measures [such as levies] that directly restrict market access by developing countries and LDCs (Less Developed Countries), where research shows the reduction of carbon emissions is minimal, should be avoided," it adds.

The law officially entered into force last year, but implementation has already been delayed. Last week, the European Commission announced a 30 day extension for businesses that were originally required to register and submit their first quarterly CBAM reports by 31 January.

There is little prospect of the CBAM being modified and the WTO does not have the power to force the EU to scrap or re-write it. EU officials maintain that the plans in the CBAM legislation to phase-out free allowances for carbon emissions to EU firms means that it is WTO compliant.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. EU carbon border tax to target imports from 2026
  2. Lead MEP says carbon border tax money must help poor nations
  3. How will the EU's carbon border tax affect Africa?
  4. African economies risk suffocation by 'shock' carbon tax
EU carbon border tax to target imports from 2026

The European Commission wants to impose an import levy on certain goods produced in third countries with lower environmental standards, from 2026. From 2023 to 2025, importers will only have to report emissions embedded in their goods.

Opinion

Call Norway's deep-sea Arctic mining what it is — ecocide

Norway's recent decision to greenlight deep-sea mining plans in the Arctic has sent shockwaves through the world. This decision gives Norway the dubious honour of being the first European country to set out a procedure on deep-sea mining.

Opinion

Why a Chinese car battery plant in Hungary is not a good idea

Like many other Chinese-owned companies, electric car company Build Your Dreams is subject to the PRC's National Intelligence Law, which mandates that companies provide information to Chinese intelligence agencies, writes Megan Khoo of London-based NGO Hong Kong Watch.

Latest News

  1. India and South Africa lead WTO backlash on EU carbon tax
  2. Hate against Muslims and Jews still rising, says EU commission
  3. Suspected Russian agent MEP is 'not the only one', MEPs warned
  4. Call Norway's deep-sea Arctic mining what it is — ecocide
  5. EU budget offers little on post-2025 climate funds
  6. EU's first gender-based violence law a 'big disappointment'
  7. EU launches legal action against Hungary over sovereignty bill
  8. Listen to Euroscopic, our new podcast

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic Food Systems Takeover at COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersHow women and men are affected differently by climate policy
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  5. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  6. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  2. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  3. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  5. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  6. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us