Europol: Israel-Gaza galvanising Jihadist recruitment in Europe

Israel's mass killing in the Gaza Strip is being used by Hamas and others to recruit a next generation of militants and jihadists in the EU.

The findings by the EU's police agency Europol come amid wider international outrage over Israel's military campaign, following the 7 October terror attacks that led to mass hostage taking and the murder of some 1,200 Israelis.

Israel has since killed more than 31,000 mostly civilians in Gaza, amid fears the war will stoke greater insecurity.

In an emailed statement, Europol said Israel's heavy military response is being used "as an opportunity to gain visibility, cultivate spirits, to recruit and prepare the next generation of militants and jihadists."

A special unit tasked to monitor the networks online at the Hague-based agency says the proliferation of terrorist content among EU states has surged since 7 October.

The unit is monitoring the Hamas branch Ezzedin al-Qassam Brigades (EQB), the al-Quds Brigades of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), Mujahidin Brigades, the Yemeni-Shiite group Ansar Allah productions and Al-Qaeda and Islamic State linked productions.

Both EQB and PIJ are already on the EU's sanctions lists, and have shared, along with the Yemeni-Shiite group Ansar Alla, terrorist content online, it said.

"The communication strategies of the various monitored groups also aim at legitimating grievances," said Europol. The groups are adjusting their operational agendas in order to reshape their position and capacity to count on the international scene, it said. Europol said the aim is to eventually "trigger vulnerable people to carry out attacks as a retaliation for the ongoing crisis."

Last week, Italian police arrested three Palestinians on terrorism charges in central Italy.

In a statement, the police said the cell was linked to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, an armed group linked to Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah movement and also EU-sanctioned.

"The suspects engaged in proselytism and propaganda (...) and planned attacks, including suicide attacks, against civilian and military targets on foreign territory," police said.

Earlier this month, Belgian police arrested four teens over an alleged jihadi plot.

"It's not that they were planning something tomorrow, but still imminent enough to intervene," a spokesperson for the federal prosecutor's office told the AFP news agency.

Similar reports surfaced in December when German authorities arrested four suspected Hamas members allegedly planning attacks on Jewish sites. German prosecutors said the four were affiliated with the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades.

Denmark had also foiled a separate planned terror attack in December. At the time, Danish authorities said the plot was related to the war in Israel and Gaza.