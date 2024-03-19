Global South trying to back winner in Ukraine war

The Global South is trying to back the winner in the Russia-Ukraine war, while Europe sees Russia as a direct threat, Ukraine's foreign minister has indicated.

"When Ukraine has gains on the battlefield, we see the Global South becoming more friendly. When the situation is more stable on the battlefield, we see the Global South becoming more balanced in its approach," Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba told international press by video link from Kyiv on Tuesday (19 March).

"The political dynamics depend on the dynamics on the front line," he added.

The Global South loosely refers to South American, African, and Asian states which aren't aligned with global powers.

Russia and the West have engaged in a tug-of-war for their sympathies since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Some 141 out of 193 UN members backed a resolution calling for Russia to withdraw from Ukraine last year.

The West opted not to seek a similar vote on the second anniversary of the invasion this February amid fears that figure had dropped.

Meanwhile, Russia captured the frontline village of Orlivka on Tuesday, Moscow said, after conquering the nearby town of Avdiivka in February.

But Kuleba downplayed the significance of recent losses.

"The biggest achievement of the Russian army so far has been the takeover of a small regional town after months of heavy fighting," he said.

Ukraine had broken through Russia's Black Sea naval blockade to resume global grain exports and sunk several Russian ships, he added.

It had also tripled its defence industry output last year, producing more than 1m military drones, he said.

"The situation at the front line remains tense. Russia is exploiting its air superiority to raise entire villages and towns," Kuleba added, however.

"It's using brutal tactics — one wave of soldiers gets mowed down, and the next marches over the bodies of its predecessors," he said.

"We're different. We value the lives of our soldiers, so we're seeking technological advantages," he also said.

Kuleba, who regularly briefs EU foreign ministers in Brussels by videoconference, indicated that Europe had understood that Russia's war was wider than just Ukraine.

"If they succeed in Ukraine, they will continue attacking other countries in Europe or Central Asia," he said, mentioning Moldova and Georgia as being especially at risk.

"The most efficient way to prevent a situation where Nato countries have to fight Russian soldiers on their own territories is to help Ukraine defeat them on our territory," he added.

Ukraine needed more artillery ammunition, air-defence missiles, portable air-defence systems for the frontline, heavier systems for defending its cities, and long-range US missiles, the minister said.

And he was "shocked" by the fact the US had still not agreed its new military-aid package following months of political squabbles in Washington.

"If the US can't help Ukraine, the question is who else could they help in the world if such a war, or a smaller-scale conflict, was to break out [somewhere else]," Kuleba said.