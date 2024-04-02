Wednesday

3rd Apr 2024

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

EU awaits Israeli 'clarification' on killing of seven aid workers in Gaza

  • So far, at least 32,845 Palestinians have been killed in the war — 13,750 of them children (Photo: UNRWA/Mohammed Hinnawi)

By

Listen to article

On Monday (1 April), an Israeli air strike killed seven aid workers from the US-based charity World Central Kitchen (WCK), the organisation said after immediately pausing its operations in the Gaza Strip — the seven killed were from Australia, Poland, the UK, a dual US-Canadian citizen and Palestine.

"This is not only an attack against WCK, this is an attack on humanitarian organisations showing up in the most dire of situations where food is being used as a weapon of war," said World Central Kitchen CEO Erin Gore, as WCK is one of the most prominent humanitarian organisations providing much-needed aid in the strip.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Get the EU news that really matters

Instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

However, the European Commission is still awaiting clarification from the Israeli authorities, which it has urged to carry out a thorough investigation, stressing that humanitarian workers must always be protected in accordance with international humanitarian law.

"We are not on the ground, so we don't know exactly how this happened," a senior EU official told reporters on Tuesday. "We are aware of the reports coming from the region, but that's why we are asking for clarification through a thorough investigation so that we know how it happened."

In a video statement published later on Tuesday, Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said "this happens in war", and described the incident as "a tragic event in which our forces unintentionally harmed non-combatants in the Gaza Strip," adding that his government is looking into it and will do everything possible to ensure it does not happen again.

The charity organisation noted that its team was coordinating its movements with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and that it was travelling in two armoured vehicles with the WCK logo in a deconflicted zone in central Gaza, where it unloaded over 100 tonnes of food brought in by sea.

In response to the attack, the IDF announced an independent probe into the killing of seven aid workers in Gaza who were delivering desperately needed food through the recently established maritime corridor.

"We have been reviewing the incident at the highest levels to understand the circumstances of what happened and how it happened," admiral and IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a recorded statement.

Former Israeli government spokesman Eylon Levy took a different tone, referring to the attack as a "friendly-fire tragedy" on his X account (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, EU's foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell has condemned the attack and called for an investigation, saying "this shows that the UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire, full humanitarian access and increased protection of civilians must be implemented immediately" — but the commission president's response was more cautious.

"I pay homage to the World Central Kitchen aid workers who lost their lives in Gaza," Ursula von der Leyen posted on her X account, with no reference to the cause of the aid workers' deaths as the EU executive expects further clarification from Israel.

Some 196 aid workers have been killed in Gaza since the war began on 7 October, according to the US-funded Aid Worker's Security Database.

"For them to be able to do their job properly, their free movement within Gaza must be ensured, and obviously what we have seen in the last 24 hours is not helpful at all," a senior EU official told a press conference.

Back in mid-March, an Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis warned of the dire situation in Gaza, with northern Gaza facing imminent famine and the rest of the Strip at risk.

Yet access to aid in Gaza is very limited, especially by land, which prompted the international community to deliver humanitarian aid by alternative sea and air routes.

Under international humanitarian law, there should be no restrictions on the amount of aid that can enter the Strip or on who can receive it.

"More needs to be done," said a commission official. "In the past few weeks, we've had on average about 100 lorries going in, which is far less than before the 7th of October, when we had around 500 a day, and that's what it would need".

So far, authorities in Gaza say at least 32,845 Palestinians have been killed in the war — 13,750 of them children.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. Moscow's terror attack, security and Gaza
  2. EU's Gaza policy: boon for dictators, bad for democrats
  3. EU manages to issue joint call for ceasefire in Israel-Gaza war
  4. Borrell: 'Israel provoking famine', urges more aid access

Podcast

Moscow's terror attack, security and Gaza

This week's Euroscopic explores the consequences of Moscow's terror attack, the convergence of public safety and border/migration policy in an EU election year, and the United Nations Security resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Column

EU's Gaza policy: boon for dictators, bad for democrats

While they woo dictators and autocrats, EU policymakers are becoming ever more estranged from the world's democrats. The real tragedy is the erosion of one of Europe's key assets: its huge reserves of soft power, writes Shada Islam.

Borrell: 'Israel provoking famine', urges more aid access

70 percent of northern Gaza is facing famine, new data shows. There is one shower per 5,500 people, and 888 people per toilet. 'How can you live in these conditions?" asked Natalie Boucly of UNRWA at the European Humanitarian Forum.

Analysis

EU impotent in Lebanon, as Gaza war tests ties

The EU lacks the influence and joint strategy to become a big player in Lebanon, despite its extensive involvement in Lebanese politics and society, recent months have shown.

Feature

How elite Russians get off the EU blacklist

Just eight people got off the EU blacklist in the past two years, most of them in out-of-court deals involving friends in high places or EU passports.

Opinion

Why UK-EU defence and security deal may be difficult

Rather than assuming a pro-European Labour government in London will automatically open doors in Brussels, the Labour party needs to consider what it may be able to offer to incentivise EU leaders to factor the UK into their defence thinking.

Latest News

  1. Will Senegal's new president break from the EU?
  2. EU impotent in Lebanon, as Gaza war tests ties
  3. Belarus 'war' comments prompt EU rebuke
  4. EU awaits Israeli 'clarification' on killing of seven aid workers in Gaza
  5. New German party BSW looks left and right for voters
  6. 'A race to the bottom': How the CAP green ambitions unravelled
  7. How elite Russians get off the EU blacklist
  8. 'Jaw jaw better than war war' — lessons from the Cold War

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic Food Systems Takeover at COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersHow women and men are affected differently by climate policy
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  5. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  6. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  2. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  3. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  5. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  6. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA

Join EUobserver

EU news that matters

Join us