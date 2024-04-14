Tuesday

16th Apr 2024

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

EU leaders condemn Iran, urge Israeli restraint

  • Israeli Air Force jets — Israel has indicated it won't strike back immediately after Iran's overnight drone and missile attack (Photo: idf.il)

By

Listen to article

Major Western nations have condemned Iran's retaliatory strike on Israel, with EU foreign ministers to hold snap talks on Tuesday (16 April) amid fears of escalation.

The G7 group of Western leaders "unanimously condemned" Iran's air strike on Israel in emergency video-talks on Sunday (14 April), EU Council chairman Charles Michel said.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Get the EU news that really matters

Instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

They also called for "restraint" by "all sides," Michel added, as Israel threatened to strike Iran in return.

The G7 comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US. The EU holds an honorary seat in its meetings.

The EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, also announced snap video talks by foreign ministers on Tuesday, saying: "Our objective is deescalation and security in the region".

Nato issued a similar statement to the G7, with a spokesman warning on Sunday that "it's essential the conflict in the Middle East doesn't become uncontrollable".

The remarks come after Iran launched some 300 drones and missiles at Israel on Saturday night in response to the bombing of its consulate in Syria on 1 April, which Iran blamed on Israel, but which the Israeli government has not admitted to having carried out.

Iran's air strike on Sunday marked a major escalation in the Gaza war by launching missiles and drones directly from Iranian territory against Israeli territory, in what could lead to a similar Israeli response.

But the Iranian attack was also calibrated to avoid full-scale war.

French, US, UK, and Israeli battleships and air-defences were able to shoot down almost all the Iranian projectiles, which caused no fatalities, but did badly injure a seven-year-old Israeli Arab girl.

Both Israeli and Iranian statements indicated that neither side wanted to go further at this point.

"The matter can be deemed concluded. However, should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran's response will be considerably more severe," the Iranian mission to the UN said.

Israel said it would hit back, but at a later time. Israel also briefed senior US officials it wasn't seeking escalation, Israeli daily Haaretz reported.

And regional airlines resumed flights through Lebanese, Jordanian, and Israeli airspace on Sunday evening in a sign of returning calm.

For his part, French president Emmanuel Macron and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen also issued special messages of support to Israel.

"I express my solidarity with the Israeli people and the attachment of France to Israel's security," said French president Emmanuel Macron.

Von der Leyen said: "I strongly condemn Iran's blatant and unjustifiable attack on Israel. And I call on Iran and its proxies to immediately cease these attacks."

But Iran also called in the British, French, and German ambassadors in Tehran to sound its complaint on "double standards" — after the three European states had blocked an earlier UN Security Council resolution condemning Israel for bombing Iran's consulate in Syria two weeks ago.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. Avoid Iran, Sweden warns, as two nationals now held
  2. Germany tells ICJ Gaza hearing arms sales to Israel 'defensive'
  3. EU should use 'all means' to end war in Gaza: Belgian minister

Interview

EU should use 'all means' to end war in Gaza: Belgian minister

The EU should use "all means" possible to end the violence in Gaza, including sanctions, a peace conference, and a review of the EU-Israel Association Agreement, Belgian development cooperation minister Caroline Gennez told EUobserver.

Latest News

  1. EU puts Sudan war and famine-risk back in spotlight
  2. EU to blacklist Israeli settlers, after new sanctions on Hamas
  3. Private fears of fairtrade activist for EU election campaign
  4. Brussels venue ditches far-right conference after public pressure
  5. How German police pulled the plug on a Gaza conference
  6. EU special summit, MEPs prep work, social agenda This WEEK
  7. EU leaders condemn Iran, urge Israeli restraint
  8. UK-EU deal on Gibraltar only 'weeks away'

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic Food Systems Takeover at COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersHow women and men are affected differently by climate policy
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  5. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  6. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  2. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  3. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  5. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  6. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA

Join EUobserver

EU news that matters

Join us