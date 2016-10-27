Poland defies EU on rule of law

Poland has brushed off EU concerns over the state of its democracy, saying it would not put in place any of the rule-of-law recommendations that it received from the European Commission in July.

”We won’t introduce any changes into Poland’s legal system, which are incompatible with the interests of the Polish state and citizens and lack substantive grounds,” Poland’s prime minister Beata Szydlo said on Thursday (27 October).

The commission has been following the situation in Pola...