An F16 - both Belgium and the Netherlands are set to upgrade their fighter jets in the coming years (Photo: Airwolfhound)

Benelux countries sign air defence pact

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The three Benelux countries, Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg, Wednesday (4 March) agreed to share surveillance and protection of their air spaces, in the first agreement of its kind among EU countries.

Starting from 2017, Belgian and Dutch air forces will take turn to monitor the Benelux airspace. Luxembourg has no military airforce and will only open its air space to its neighbours’ jets.

The common missions will involve the so-called 'Renegade'  procedure aimed at identifyi...

Ministers call for accelerating European defense
